TANYA Thomas has been confirmed as the new head of commercial and partnerships for CLX Sports and Events having joined from the Cornwall RFU.
Tanya joins CLX – who have invested heavily in Camborne RFC – with what the company describes as a deep-rooted passion for sport and a proven track record of elevating sporting profiles through strategic sponsorships, along with experience in managing high profile events. CLX said she brings a sporting focused edge to the team.
As part of her new role, Tanya will work closely with Ricky Pellow, sporting director for CLX at Camborne RFC, alongside other projects aimed at benefiting the wider sporting landscape.
Speaking about her appointment, Tanya said: “I am excited to join the CLX team. Being Cornish I am acutely aware of the county’s unique love of sports and rugby, and I am excited to be part of the CLX journey.”
Tony Chapman commented: “I am pleased to announce another step towards our ambition to promote Camborne RFC to the highest level and to sustain this through innovative commercials and fantastic partnerships.
“In January we announced the support to Camborne of Ricky Pellow as CLX sporting director and today I am delighted to announce our continued support of Camborne RFC and the local community in announcing Tanya Thomas as the CLX head of commercials and partnerships. I am looking forward to seeing the impact Tanya and the team will have supporting the fantastic work of the volunteers that do a great job every day.”
Martin Symons, chairman of Camborne RFC, added: “We are hugely grateful to Tony Chapman for further strengthening the package of support he is providing to Camborne RFC. The commitment of Tanya’s time and expertise will be invaluable as we strive to grow the commercial and business aspects of our operation which will in turn support the playing sides at all levels of the club.”
The Cornwall RFU also confirmed that Tanya has stepping down from her role as commercial lead.
Since joining the organisation in December 2023, Tanya helped transform the CRFU’s commercial landscape. The Cornwall RFU said her work, innovative approach to sponsorship and dedication to organising premier events had been instrumental in securing the financial future of rugby in the Duchy.
In a statement, the Cornwall RFU thanked Tanya for her contribution and passion for the “black and gold” and wished her the very best in her future career.
Her move marks a shift in the commercial structure around rugby in Cornwall, with CLX strengthening its support for Camborne RFC while Cornwall RFU looks ahead following her departure.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.