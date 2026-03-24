ROB Hunter is making a high-profile return to the Gallagher Premiership this summer, joining Harlequins as forwards coach after a turbulent spell as Exeter Chiefs head coach.
Hunter, who left Exeter by mutual consent in May 2025 following a record 79-17 defeat at Gloucester, spent 13 years at Sandy Park, helping the Chiefs reach five Premiership finals and secure two league titles.
His crowning achievement, however, came in 2020 when his work with the forwards helped the Devon club complete a historic double, winning both the Premiership and the European Champions Cup.
Now at Harlequins, Hunter will focus on building a physically dominant and disciplined forward pack.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Harlequins – it’s a club with such a rich history and identity,” said Hunter. “Harlequins has the perfect DNA for the modern game. The foundations are here and that genuinely excites me. Of course, there's real work ahead to bring all of that together and I’m looking forward to working with the coaching team to do that.
“I’m coming back into the PREM refreshed and hungry to make a difference – not just for the club, but for the whole Quins community. I can't wait to get started and meet the players, staff and supporters who make the club what it is.”
Hunter joins a revamped coaching set-up under Head Coach Jason Gilmore, who takes the role permanently after stepping up as senior coach last season. Gilmore, formerly defence coach, has spent the past eight months shaping the squad and now has the backing to continue his vision for the club.
Adding further firepower to the coaching team is Robbie Deans, appointed Performance Director.
The New Zealander brings world-class experience, having coached the All Blacks of New Zealand, led Australia and won multiple Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders and national titles in Japan.
At Harlequins, he will focus on playing identity, talent development, and building a strong club culture alongside Gilmore and general manager Andrew Sanger MBE.
Harlequins’ chief executive, Laurie Dalrymple said: “In Rob, we are recruiting a coach with exceptional experience – and he’s a proven winner. The titles won at Exeter speak for themselves. We believe he is going to help maximise the ability and robustness of our pack and give us the platform to play the style of rugby synonymous with Harlequins.
“He has also previously been involved in the England pathway, so he has a real eye for talent. Rob will work closely with Matt Ferguson and Adam Jones to develop the promising young forwards coming through our player pathway.”
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