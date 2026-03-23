Caradon Hockey Club ladies section results – Saturday, March 21
By Hannah Bladon
Caradon Firsts 5 Duchy Firsts 2
FOR the final home game of the season, Caradon welcomed back Bizzie Jeffrey from injury to accompany Katie Oliver and Lila Johns on the forward line in the absence of Amy Scott.
It was another blue sky day as the home side set out to replicate the flowing and passing hockey that they had produced against Exeter the week before.
Whilst Caradon were ultimately dominating the game, Duchy did find a few spaces for some break away attacks.
Keeper Helen Delbridge produced cat like reactions to claw the ball out of the air as it sailed towards the net, whilst the midfielders and forwards combined to see Bizzie and Libby Walsh score well-taken goals.
After a solo run and shot from Bizzie was blocked by the Duchy keeper, Lila Johns picked up the rebound and calmly fired the ball into the far top corner.
The home side addressed some positional tactics at half time as they looked to build on the positive goal difference they would take from this match.
Despite peppering the opposition goal with shots and the west Cornish side defending for long periods, it was only a Bizzie solo goal that was added.
At the other end, a couple of Duchy shots were scrambled over the line after the defence had remained impenetrable to any efforts.
Tavistock Firsts 1 Caradon Seconds 2
After the last meeting between these two teams ended with Tavistock claiming a narrow 1-0 victory, the away fixture was always going to be one Caradon wanted to win - and this was achieved.
The first 15 minutes were superb for Caradon, playing with confidence, making chances and really playing well as a team. Tavistock were scrappy but were still managing chances of their own.
Missing a few regular players this week, especially in defence, the new Caradon line up had to learn quickly how each other plays. They spread the ball well amongst each other and around the back in an attempt to try different movements up the pitch.
Despite a 0-0 scoreline at half time, Caradon felt like a goal was coming. That elusive goal came, but down the other end as Tavistock scored against the run of play.
Caradon moved up a gear and were getting closer, winning a number of short corners. Finally, one paid off and a top D strike from Laura Hill found Kerenza Bunt by the post. She slotted the ball home behind the keeper to get Caradon back in the game.
With rotations across the middle to give the midfield some time to recharge in the heat, it was one attack from the midfield that saw a ball go out to the wing and get thrown back into the middle of the D to the P spot.
Natalie Ridgers was perfectly positioned to hit the ball past the flailing keeper trying to get back into her goal.
With only a few minutes left to play, the shout was for Caradon to just keep the ball and play the time out.
Finally, the whistle went and Caradon had the feeling of having a brilliant day in the sun by getting a deserved win after playing great hockey.
Caradon Thirds 1 St Austell 2
With both sides showing determination and composure from the outset, early phases of play were characterised by excellent passing, as the team worked the ball fluidly through midfield to build attacking momentum.
The movement off the ball was equally impressive, with Izzy Hedley, Phoebe Wilson and Jess Ross-Thomas making several dynamic runs that stretched the opposition and created space in key areas and Lynsey White, Charlotte Murray and Elsa Frangleto distributing the ball well from the middle.
Defensively, Claire Brown, Abi Latino and Delia Welch stood firm, delivering a strong and organised performance at the back, with Fleur Worden and Rach Luiten doing their job and shutting out the St Austell playmakers.
Their positioning and timely challenges helped to neutralise repeated attacking threats, ensuring the team remained composed even under pressure, with Anna Gubbins expertly sweeping up any loose balls with poise.
As the first half progressed, St Austell took the lead with an expert strike, but Caradon kept their game plan in mind and took it straight back into the high press, with the team earning a series of short corners.
Despite being initially denied, perseverance paid off and finally Fleur's straight strike landed perfectly in the bottom left corner, ending the first half at 1-1.
11 minutes into the second half, St Austell showed their strength in quick progressive passing which saw them take the lead, but Caradon were not going down without a fight.
Some quick movements from the back, through the right wing to Izzy, saw the ball fall to Jess, who came inches away from an equaliser at an awkward angle, but it wasn't to be Caradon's day.
The final result was 2-1 to St Austell, but Caradon can be proud of their performance, showing resilience in the heat and excellent team work throughout.
Bodmin Seconds 1 Caradon Fourths 5
The sun shone as Caradon travelked to Bodmin and the heat in the sky seemed to add some fire to the team’s bellies.
After a quick warm up the game started and although the yellows didn’t have the first push back, they quickly turned over the ball during passes and marked Bodmin players well.
The teams efforts were rewarded when Pippa Hedley fed the ball into the D which was picked up by birthday girl Daisy Wrigley who slotted past the Bodmin keeper.
The game moved around the pitch where Evo Moxham found the ball and enabled the team to go 2-0 up before half time.
The teams hit the ground running as Liv scored the third goal with in the first minute of the second half. This was closely followed by Wrigley’s second goal of the match from open play.
Bodmin did manage to sneak one through the Caradon defence but the yellows fought back with the final goal coming from Evo. After a short corner shot was rebounded, she found the back board.
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