LISKEARD Athletic are in pole position to secure their long-awaited promotion to the Western League Premier Division, and the Blues can take another step tomorrow when they welcome in-form Penzance to Lux Park (3pm).
Two 1-0 victories over nearest challengers Elburton Villa – including one in Plymouth last Saturday – means the Cornish outfit require a maximum of 10 points from their final five games and have 15-point lead.
Elburton – who have three games in-hand and welcome Camelford this evening (7.45pm) – can only pile the pressure on and face a tough test against a Camels side who are looking to chase down Penzance and Callington Town in the race for third.
Callington produced one of the great results in their long history on Wednesday night as they beat Premier East leaders Bovey Tracey on penalties in the last four of the Walter C Parson League Cup after a 2-2 draw.
The Pastymen will take on Penzance in the final at Wadebridge Town on Monday, May 4.
However, the two clubs are also locked in a race to finish as the best of the rest behind Liskeard and Elburton, and Callington will hope that Liskeard will do them a favour at the same time Town head up to Holsworthy.
The Devonians also go into the game in high spirits having shocked two-league higher Bideford in the Devon St Lukes semi-final.
After a goalless draw, Holsworthy held their nerve 6-5 in a shootout to set up a final against either Plymouth Parkway from Step Three, or Bovey Tracey.
Holsworthy returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 4-0 success at Launceston and boss Kevin Squire knows that ensuring Upcott Field remains a fortress for the rest of the season is key if they are to secure a top-six finish.
With bottom side Launceston not in action, second from last Dobwalls will look to extend their two-point cushion over the Clarets when they entertain East Cornwall rivals Millbrook who start the day 12th in the 15-team division.
Falmouth Town Reserves are flying high in sixth in their first season since promotion and face a tricky test at St Day who still have nine games to play. The Yellows are 13th but are a tricky proposition at Vogue Park.
The other game sees Wadebridge Town welcome a Wendron United side with both teams level on 23 points, although the 10th-placed Dron have two fixtures in-hand.
Friday night fixture (7.45pm): Elburton Villa v Camelford.
Saturday afternoon fixtures (3pm): Dobwalls v Millbrook, Holsworthy v Callington Town, Liskeard Athletic v Penzance, St Day v Falmouth Town Reserves, Wadebridge Town v Wendron United.
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