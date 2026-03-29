WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Street 0 St Blazey 0
ST BLAZEY battled to end a three-match losing run by earning a point at Street on Saturday – leaving manager Dan Hart encouraged by the improved performance.
The Green & Blacks went into the game at The Tannery on the back of a slender 2-1 defeat at Ivybridge in midweek but they looked more organised this time.
Hart said: “There were some much brighter signs yesterday. Street are a much improved team, who have been on a fantastic run and have some excellent individuals.
“We were far more resolute, played with structure and players stuck to their jobs, stayed compact and were creative too.
“We can be slightly disappointed not to come away with an away win, but that will come – the most pleasing thing for me was how resolute the group showed they can be, particularly when we went down to ten men (sin-bin) just before half-time in a really important phase of the game.
“We are continuing to make strides on and off the pitch as we look to implement an identity for the club to move forward and progress.
“Performances like yesterday’s give these players the best possible chance to be a part of the long-term project, and I’m looking forward to another week of working with them as we head toward Good Friday at Oldland Abbotonians.”
In difficult windy conditions, it was difficult for either side to put together much passing football and the best opportunity came from a Scott Laird free-kick in the 34th minute which Kyle Moore did well to tip over the bar.
Despite being reduced to 10 men for 10 minutes either side of half-time with Tyler Elliott taking a break, Blazey made a bright start to the second half and striker Harry Probyn created a great chance in the 57th minute. He burst clear of the Street defence and was in a one-on-one with Street keeper Jack Arthur but dragged his shot wide of the post.
The home side’s main threat continued to come from set pieces and a 74th minute free-kick from Preston Heywood brought the best out of Moore again.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore, Will Tinsley, Tom Strike, Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh, Jordan Bentley, Ben Fowles, Sam Clifton, Harry Probyn, Tyler Elliott, Kieron Bishop. Subs: Ronnie Reynolds, Todd Hanrahan, Liam Blackwell, Igor Piewiszko, Mac Dewsnap (gk).
Blazey man-of-the-match: Kyle Moore.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.