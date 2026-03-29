WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Wellington 1 Saltash United 1
DEFENDER Tyler Yendle, who has been an emergency goalkeeper for Saltash several times this season, turned star striker at Wellington on Saturday.
With the referee looking at his watch as the game entered its seventh minute of stoppage-time and the Ashes trailing 1-0, the big central defender made his way upfield for a free-kick. The ball fell to him on the edge of the penalty area where Yendle fired an unstoppable left foot shot in off the post into the net to salvage a point.
After a cagey opening, Saltash began to look the more threatening side as the first half wore on, making use of the wind at their backs without creating any clear-cut openings.
The Ashes registered the first real effort on 39 minutes when Jack Jefford met a delivery with a firm header, but Wellington goalkeeper Andy Collings was equal to it.
A minute later, Wellington broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion. Josh Baker provided the assist, feeding Alfie Slough who unleashed a superb 25-yard volley which flew into the top corner.
Wellington looked to build on their advantage in the second half, with Baker again involved as his well-struck effort on 71 minutes forced Saltash keeper Tyler Coombes into a fine save.
As the game moved into its closing stages, the visitors increased the pressure and a dangerous cross in the 90th minute saw player of the match Miles Quick diving to head the ball back into the hands of his keeper Andy Collings while under pressure.
Saltash pushed for an equaliser and had an appeal for a penalty turned down, but their efforts were finally rewarded by Yendle’s moment of magic.
SALTASH UNITED: Coombes; Connew (Truscott, 57), Wotton (Everall, 67), Greening, Yendle, Elkington, O’Melia, Fisher, Jefford, Tolcher (D Thomson, 57), Preece (Thomas 77).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.