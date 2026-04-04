WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (FRIDAY)
Brislington 1 Newquay 2
LOUIS Price’s late strike kept Newquay’s play-off hopes alive as they edged to victory in Bristol on Good Friday.
The Peppermints knew that following their defeat at rivals Sidmotuh Town it meant that anything other than three points would likely ensure the rest of the season had nothing but pride riding on it.
Boss Shaun Middleton made three changes from the 4-2 reversal in East Devon as young left-back Sam Fearon, midfielder Harry Richards and winger Jacob Grange all came into the starting line-up for the unavailable Tom Moxham, plus Ross Fallens and Tom Shepherd.
Newquay were the better side in the first half and created several chances for the likes of Allam Ahmed, Louis Price and Jack Bray-Evans, with the latter giving them the lead.
The well-travelled frontman shot home at the second attempt from the left side of the box after his initial effort at struck the near post.
Brislington were much-improved after the restart and levelled seven minutes in as Lewis Saunders’ sliced cross from the angle of the box ended in Brodie Cole’s net.
Shortly after the keeper made a wonderful save to keep it all square as he dived full stretch along his goal line to stop a shot from 12 yards.
Boss Shaun Middleton introduced Ross Fallens and Tom Shepherd with just under 25 minutes of normal time remaining and Newquay regrouped, getting their reward late on as Shepherd’s throughball sent Price clear who made no mistake from 22 yards as the keeper came out.
Newquay welcome Oldland Abbotonians on Monday in another must-win clash if they are to sneak in ahead of Buckland Athletic and Sidmouth Town who both won on Friday.
Sidmouth require four points from their final two games of the season to guarantee the spot.
Middleton felt his side deserved victory and was glad to keep their season alive.
He said: “We were really good in the first half and although they were improved in the second, it was great to get a late winner for a change.
“We now move on to Monday which is another must-win game, so we’ll be going out with no other intention that trying to get the three points.
“The boys know that if we don’t win the rest of the season is basically null and void, so it’s black and white what we have to do, so we’ll see what happens.”
Middleton also hailed the performance of left-back Fearon, adding: “Sam stepped in and it was seamless. He had a very good game and contributed heavily to a good win for us.”
NEWQUAY: Brodie Cole; Jamie Edlin, Harry Downing (capt), Cam Turner, Sam Fearon; Matt Searle, Harry Richards, Jack Bray-Evans; Allam Ahmed, Louis Price, Jacob Grange. Subs: Ollie Butterworth, Shaun Middleton, Ross Fallens, Tom Shepherd, Phil Lowry.
Peppermints’ man-of-the-match: Sam Fearon.
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