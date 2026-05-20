ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION LATEST
Wednesday Fun Day – April 29
TEAMS of four played a ladies advance where the balls are advanced to the best tee shot on each hole with three scores to count.
Results: 1 Mary Brinsley, Sally Floyd, Glynnis Church and Carol Abbot – 135pts; 2 Pam Hughes, Glennis Wootton, Geraldine Howley and Viv Kessak – 131; 3 Sue Wenmoth, Pauline Windscheffel, Wendy Phillips and Ghost – 114; 4 Hilda McKinley, Judith Clarke, Sue Newton and Hazel Beadle – 112.
Winners of the best score on the par threes with 47 points were Pam, Glennis, Geraldine and Viv.
Wednesday Stableford – May 6
THE weather was good for this competition except for a chill wind at the start, and was won by Pam Hughes by a solitary point from Mary Brinsley.n
Stableford results: 1 Pam Hughes – 37pts; 2 Mary Brinsley – 36; 3 Dee Peake – 32; 4 Glennis Wootton – 29 (c/b); 5 Evie Palmer – 29; 6 Hilda McKinley – 27.
Nine-hole results: 1 Hilary Wratten – 19pts; 2 Carole Webb – 18; 3 Hazel Beadle – 17.
Wednesday Fun Day – May 13
VERY windy conditions with short sharp showers greeted the players, therefore the competition was played over nine holes.
Teams of three played a stableford with two scores to count, but one of the scores had to be with the ‘special ball’ and if successful another two points were added to the score.
Results: 1 Sue Wenmoth, Wendy Phillips and Mary Brinsley – 48pts; 2 Pam Hughes, Sally Floyd and Phillippa Bown – 45; 3 Geraldine Howley, Hilary Wratten and Hazel Beadle – 45
Karen Ford, Cheryl Bridgeman and ghost 44 points
Sue was successful but the day was a disaster as the strong wind caught her trolley and propelled it into a lake.
Thankfully for her, Donna one of the green-keepers decided to jump in and pull it out, and thankfully the clubs were all okay.
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