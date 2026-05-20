ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION LATEST

Wednesday Fun Day – April 29

TEAMS of four played a ladies advance where the balls are advanced to the best tee shot on each hole with three scores to count.

Results: 1 Mary Brinsley, Sally Floyd, Glynnis Church and Carol Abbot – 135pts; 2 Pam Hughes, Glennis Wootton, Geraldine Howley and Viv Kessak – 131; 3 Sue Wenmoth, Pauline Windscheffel, Wendy Phillips and Ghost – 114; 4 Hilda McKinley, Judith Clarke, Sue Newton and Hazel Beadle – 112.

Winners of the best score on the par threes with 47 points were Pam, Glennis, Geraldine and Viv.

Mary Brinsley, Sally Floyd and Glynnis Church.
Mary Brinsley, Sally Floyd and Glynnis Church. (St Mellion Golf Club)

Wednesday Stableford – May 6

THE weather was good for this competition except for a chill wind at the start, and was won by Pam Hughes by a solitary point from Mary Brinsley.n

Stableford results: 1 Pam Hughes – 37pts; 2 Mary Brinsley – 36; 3 Dee Peake – 32; 4 Glennis Wootton – 29 (c/b); 5 Evie Palmer – 29; 6 Hilda McKinley – 27.

Nine-hole results: 1 Hilary Wratten – 19pts; 2 Carole Webb – 18; 3 Hazel Beadle – 17.

Wednesday Fun Day – May 13

VERY windy conditions with short sharp showers greeted the players, therefore the competition was played over nine holes.

Teams of three played a stableford with two scores to count, but one of the scores had to be with the ‘special ball’ and if successful another two points were added to the score.

Results: 1 Sue Wenmoth, Wendy Phillips and Mary Brinsley – 48pts; 2 Pam Hughes, Sally Floyd and Phillippa Bown – 45; 3 Geraldine Howley, Hilary Wratten and Hazel Beadle – 45

Karen Ford, Cheryl Bridgeman and ghost 44 points

Sue was successful but the day was a disaster as the strong wind caught her trolley and propelled it into a lake.

Thankfully for her, Donna one of the green-keepers decided to jump in and pull it out, and thankfully the clubs were all okay.