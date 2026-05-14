CORNWALL Women have named their team for Sunday’s Gill Burns Division Two Cup opener with Berkshire at Launceston (3pm).
Unsurprisingly, considering they are the highest-ranked Cornish side, eight members of the starting XV are from the host club with a sprinkling from elsewhere across the Duchy and further afield.
Devon put 50 points past Berkshire without reply in the three-team group last weekend and Cornwall will hope to do similar before their trip to their cross-Tamar rivals next Sunday at North Tawton (2.30pm).
As for this weekend, the front-row is all Launceston as hooker Jenna Arnold is flanked by props Libbie Cole and Kim Upcott.
Megan Arnold is in her natural position at lock and is partnered by Camborne’s Caitlin Milliken, while the back-row includes Launceston’s Alex Hutchings and Ivybridge’s Elizabeth Langton as the flankers with Penryn’s Rosie Ninnis as the No.8.
Skipper Amy Warman starts at scrum-half with fly-half Faith Rowe (Truro) on her outside - the wingers are Ivybridge’s Hannah Mills and Launceston’s Rachel Hicks, who is normally a fly-half for her club.
Abbie Smith has excelled for Launceston and is at outside-centre with Truro’s Tori Crutchley, who was player-of-the-match against the British Police recently. Former captain Amy Bunt – a member of the Ivybridge side that won the Women’s Championship South West Two – is full-back.
Eight players are on the bench with two travelling reserves – Heather Holmes and Sophia Bishop – also named.
CORNWALL WOMEN (LAUNCESTON UNLESS STATED): Amy Bunt (Ivybridge); Rachel Hicks, Abbie Smith, Tori Crutchley (Truro), Hannah Mills (Ivybridge); Faith Rowe (Truro), Amy Warman; Libbie Cole, Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott; Megan Arnold, Caitlin Milliken (Camborne); Alex Hutchings, Elizabeth Langton (Ivybridge), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn).
Replacements: Jessica Swales (Truro), Jessica Anne Varker (Helston), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Rhiannon Thomas, Jessie Humber (Ivybridge), Evie Groves (Truro), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Suz Franks. Travelling Reserves: Heather Holmes (Penryn), Sofia Bishop (Camborne).
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