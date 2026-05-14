CORNWALL Over 50s Thirds piled up their highest ever score as they romped to a 192-run victory over their Somerset counterparts at Taunton Vale CC on Wednesday afternoon.
Stars of the show for the national champions were Tintagel’s Adrian Pooley and Foxhole’s Charlie Cole who both scored unbeaten centuries as they piled up a whopping 406-4 from their 45 overs.
Earlier in the Duchy innings, Gary Elkington (35 off 28) and Adrian Warne (79 off 88) got the visitors off to a flyer before Adam Paynter (18) was controversially run-out.
Once Warne departed with the score at 183 it enabled Cole to join Pooley who proceeded to add 223 for the fourth-wicket in just 107 balls.
Both men scored at close to two a ball with Pooley striking 22 fours and four sixes before being bowled off the last ball of the innings by Scott Wright for 135 off 76 balls, while Cole’s unbeaten 101 came off just 56 deliveries and contained eight fours and as many maximums.
Needing nine and over from the outset, the hosts ran into a fine new ball spell from Barripper’s Brian Dunstan who claimed 4-26 from his nine-over allocation as Somerset slipped to 46-4.
The hosts did fightback somewhat to reach 213-8 when the overs ran out, but it was all in vain.
The seconds lost a high-scoring contest against their visiting Gloucestershire counterparts at Gulval.
Bar Stithians’ Simon Danby making a rapid 47 from 33 balls, Cornwall were grateful for a fine sixth-wicket partnership between Werrington’s Paul Miller and Grampound Road debutant Stephen Matthews.
Miller was 63 not out in their total of 248 all out, while Matthews’ 44 came off as many balls.
The visitors eased to their target six down with seven balls remaining as they stayed well in control of the run-rate.
Andre Otto gave away just 24 from his nine overs, but Cornwall failed to take enough early wickets.
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