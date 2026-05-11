By Bill Hooper at the Recreation Ground, Redruth
TAMAR SHIELD
Cornwall Clubs XV 59 Devon Clubs XV 5
CORNISH cream rose decidedly to the top on a bright sunny afternoon in Redruth as Cornwall Clubs comprehensively defeated their Devon opponents in this inaugural Tamar Shield fixture for players from Level 8 down.
Playing down the slope first half, Cornwall soon got on the scoreboard as fly-half Harry Walsh-Newton sent a cross kick out to man-of-the-match Amari Matanatabu to dot down an unconverted try.
Cornwall didn’t add to their tally until the final ten minutes of the half. Tom Townsend, who kicked seven conversions during the match, put Matanatabu away for his second.
A 50:22 by Townsend gave Cornwall great field position in the twenty-two, which eventually ended with Walsh-Newton going over himself. A fourth try arrived before the break via Liskeard-Looe hooker Archie Doidge following a forwards drive.
Devon got the opening try of the half when Tavistock’s Vaughan Glover was driven over by the pack, but that was as good as it would get for the visitors as Matanatabu gleefully collected another cross-field kick, side-stepping the cover to dot down his third try.
Jack Jenkin came off the bench to dot down a couple of tries, with fellow Helstonian Heydon Dark also crossing.
Cornwall’s final try came from Saints Dan Navas just before the final whistle to round off a stunning performance.
Cornwall Clubs XV (Helston, unless stated): Townsend; Navas (St Austell II), W Jenkin, Deavin (Falmouth), Matanatabu; Walsh-Newton, Trenoweth; Zacharovas (Camborne II), Doidge (Liskeard-Looe), Danks (Newquay Hornets); D’eath (Lankelly-Fowey), Cook (Camborne II, capt); Smith (Newquay Hornets), Rowe (Liskeard-Looe), Saxton (Bude). Replacements: Deveson (Newquay Hornets), Looker (Camborne II), Noott (St Austell II), Hockridge (Bude), Bailey (Falmouth), Trewin, Tregilgas (St Austell II), Dark, J Jenkin, Howe (Launceston II).
Tries: Matanatabu (3), Walsh-Newton, Doidge, J Jenkin (2), Dark, Navas; Convs: Townsend (7); Pens: N/A.
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