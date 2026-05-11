Saturday, May 9 - Cricket
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Camborne (218) beat Helston (77) by 141 runs, Grampound Road (171) lost to Callington (272-6) by 101 runs, Penzance (174) lost to St Just (226-9) by 52 runs, Redruth (133) lost to Werrington (243-9) by 110 runs, St Austell (105) beat Wadebridge (98) by 7 runs.
County Division One: Beacon (169) lost to Hayle (188-9) by 19 runs, Luckett (183) lost to Falmouth (184-6) by 4 wickets, Perranporth (226-8) beat Newquay (213-9) by 13 run, Roche (204) beat Stithians (203-9) by 1 run, Truro (132) lost to Paul (134-6) by 4 wickets.
Division Two East: Bude (206-8) lost to St Blazey (229-8) by 23 runs, Callington 2 (215) lost to Menheniot/Looe (219-3) by 7 wickets, Tintagel (281-7) beat St Austell 2 (280-7) by 3 wickets, Wadebridge 2 (314-6) beat Holsworthy (147) by 167 runs, Werrington 2 (158-8) lost to Lanhydrock (164-3) by 7 wickets.
Division Two West: Constantine (247) lost to Camborne 2 (248-9) by 1 wicket, Ludgvan (93) lost to St Ives (97-8) by 2 wickets, Mount Hawke and Porthtowan (226-8) lost to St Erme (285-6) by 59 runs, Mullion (256) beat Redruth 2 (173-9) by 83 runs, St Just 2 (191) lost to Penzance 2 (193-3) by 7 wickets.
Division Three East: Boconnoc (135) lost to Saltash (139-3) by 7 wickets, Ladock (153) lost to Grampound Road 2 (202-7) by 49 runs, South Petherwin (127-7) beat Roche 2 (126) by 3 wickets, St Austell 3 (200) lost to Duloe (201-8) by 2 wickets, St Blazey 2 (206-3) beat St Minver (205-6) by 7 wickets.
Division Three West: Falmouth 2 (138) beat Perranporth 2 (125) by 13 runs, Gulval (201-8) lost to Mount Ambrose (202-4) by 6 wickets, Helston 2 (132) lost to Veryan (135-1) by 9 wickets, Perranarworthal (149) lost to Truro 2 (150-2) by 8 wickets, Wendron (249-9) lost to Rosudgeon and Kenneggy (268) by 19 runs.
Division Four East: Gorran (154) lost to Callington 3 (158-6) by 3 wickets, Liskeard (159) lost to St Stephen (180) by 21 runs, Newquay 2 (145) beat Tideford (108) by 37 runs, Wadebridge 3 (141) lost to Launceston (142-5) by 5 wickets, Werrington 3 (246-8) lost to St Neot Taverners (255-6) by 9 runs.
Division Four West: Barripper (218-9) beat Crofty/Holman (213) by 5 runs, Camborne 3 (176) lost to Truro 3 (201) by 25 runs, Hayle 2 (154) lost to Redruth 3 (193-5) by 39 runs, St Erme 2 (122-3) beat Mullion 2 (119) by 7 wickets, Troon (151-9) lost to Penryn St Gluvias (190-8) by 39 runs.
Division Five East: Bugle (125) lost to Gunnislake (391-8) by 266 runs, Holsworthy 2 (99) lost to Buckland Monachorum (182) by 83 runs, Lanhydrock 2 (281-2) beat Newquay 3 (190) by 91 runs, Launceston 2 (177-7) beat Pencarrow (141-6) by 36 runs, Menheniot/Looe 2 (232-7) beat Luckett 2 (80) by 152 runs.
Division Five West: Leedstown (159) lost to Ludgvan 2 (163-5) by 3 wickets, Mount Ambrose 2 (189-7) lost to Helston 3 (193-6) by 4 wickets, Paul 2 (92) lost to Perranarworthal 2 (191-8) by 99 runs, Stithians 2 (96-3) beat Beacon 2 (93) by 7 wickets, St Newlyn East (165-9) beat St Just 3 (90) by 75 runs.
Division Six East: Grampound Road 3 (205-3) lost to Tintagel 2 (209-3) by 7 wickets, Saltash 2 (145-2) beat St Austell 4 (144-9) by 8 wickets, St Minver 2 (74) lost to Bude 2 (75-1) by 9 wickets, St Neot Taverners 2 (255-9) beat South Petherwin 2 (240-3) by 15 runs, St Stephen 2 (236-7) beat Werrington 4 (175-6) by 61 runs.
Division Six West: Falmouth 3 (149) lost to Gerrans (153) by 4 runs, Hellesveor (34-2) beat Barripper 2 (33) by 8 wickets, Mawnan (121-9) lost to Mount Hawke and Porthtowan 2 (220-6) by 99 runs, St Day (213-7) beat Perranporth 3 (47) by 166 runs, St Just 4 (148) lost to Constantine 2 (154-1) by 9 wickets.
Division Seven East: Buckland Monachorum 2 (77-0) beat Launceston 3 (72) by 10 wickets, Foxhole (242-7) beat St Stephen 3 (63) by 179 runs, Luckett 3 (22) lost to Roche 3 (24-2) by 8 wickets, Menheniot/Looe 3 (120-9) lost to Boconnoc 2 (173-9) by 53 runs.
Division Seven Central: Newquay 4 (243-7) beat Mawnan 2 (31) by 212 runs, Penryn St Gluvias 2 (152-2) beat Wendron 2 (149) by 8 wickets, Perranarworthal 3 (137) lost to St Erme 3 (138-7) by 3 wickets, Redruth 4 (144) lost to Ladock 2 (145-4) by 5 wickets, Truro 4 (209-3) beat Falmouth 4 (145) by 64 runs.
Division Seven West: Helston 4 (59) lost to Hayle 3 (273-8) by 214 runs, Praze (206) beat Camborne 4 (150) by 56 runs, Rosudgeon and Kenneggy 2 (187-5) beat Gulval 2 (141) by 46 runs, St Ives 2 (198-7) beat Porthleven (104) by 94 runs.
Sunday, May 10 - Cricket
Division Seven East: Lanhydrock 3 (207-9) lost to Saltash 3 (225-5) by 18 runs.
Saturday, May 9 - Football
Cornwall Senior Cup, Final: Camelford 0 Penzance 3.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: St Austell 4 Millbrook 2, Sticker 2 Gunnislake 0.
Division One East: Pensilva v Newquay - A/W, St Breward 1 Lifton 4, St Dominick 1 Boscastle 9, St Teath 1 St Newlyn East 1.
Division One West: Dropship 5 West Cornwall 1, Falmouth Utd 1 Camborne SoM 6, Manwan 7 Newlyn Non-Ath 0.
Division Two East: Bude Tn 5 Roche 1, Calstock v Tregony - Post, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 2 Gorran 1, Mevagissey 3 Lanreath 0, Week St Mary 3 Lostwithiel 4.
Division Two West: Lizard Argyle 2 St Agnes 1, Pendeen Rov 1 Frogpool & Cusgarne 1.
Division Three East: Boscastle v Newquay - A/W, Looe Tn 5 Indian Queens 1, North Petherwin 3 Padstow Utd 0.
Division Three West: Chacewater 0 St Keverne 1, Penryn Ath 2 Mawgan 10, Perranporth 2 Holman Sports Club 3, Probus 3 RNAS Culdrose 2.
Division Four West: Tremough 5 Wendron Utd 1.
Sunday, May 10 - Football
Cornwall Women’s Football League, Premier Division: Bodmin 2 St Dennis 3, Redruth Utd 1 St Agnes 11.
Division One: Lanner 4 Padstow Utd 1, St Agnes 4 Wendron Utd 2, Wadebridge Tn 3 FXSU 3.
Division Two: Biscovey 1 Porthleven 7, Falmouth 4 Dropship 3.
Saturday, May 9 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 75 Cambridge 33, Chinnor 29 Richmond 14, Coventry 64 Worcester 28, Doncaster 54 Nottingham 45, Ealing Trailfinders 52 Bedford Blues 14, Hartpury 30 Cornish Pirates 21, London Scottish 19 Caldy 14.
Counties One Western West: Torquay Ath 89 Penryn 27.
Counties Two South Plate, Semi-Finals: Perranporth 40 Tewkesbury 24.
Counties Three & Below Central Plate, Semi-Finals: St Agnes v Yatton - H/W.
Tamar Shield: Cornwall Clubs XV 59 Devon Clubs XV 5.
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