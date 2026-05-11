Division Two West: Constantine (247) lost to Camborne 2 (248-9) by 1 wicket, Ludgvan (93) lost to St Ives (97-8) by 2 wickets, Mount Hawke and Porthtowan (226-8) lost to St Erme (285-6) by 59 runs, Mullion (256) beat Redruth 2 (173-9) by 83 runs, St Just 2 (191) lost to Penzance 2 (193-3) by 7 wickets.