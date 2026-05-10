ELIOR CHAMP RUGBY
Hartpury 30 Cornish Pirates 21
THE Cornish Pirates’ play-off hopes are over following a 30-21 defeat at Hartpury on Saturday afternoon who took the final spot with victory.
The Cornishmen headed to Gloucestershire knowing they had to win, sitting three points behind their hosts, and there were two changes from the side that defeated Coventry seven days earlier.
Joe Elderkin was named in the centre and Ollie Andrews at loose-head prop. Once again included on the bench was on loan Exeter Chiefs’ prop Ehren Painter.
With their line-out functioning well, the Pirates attacked purposefully at the start with Jack Forsythe and Harry Yates to the fore, before they repelled soe danger of their own.
However, having no luck with ball in hand it was left to the boot of former Pirates fly-half Bazalgette who, approaching midway through the first half, struck his penalty attempt well to open the game’s scoring.
From the restart, the Pirates were fully focused, with scrum-half Dan Hiscocks directing matters and No.8 Tomi Agbongbon one of several strong ball carriers. Space would also ultimately be created to enable centre Chester Ribbons to break away and score a try near the posts. Robson comfortably added the extra two points.
A final first half score went the way of the hosts when a successful Bazalgette penalty kick, this time from well inside his own half, made it 6-7 at the break.
Overall, the opening 40 minutes were quite evenly contested, and set up an exciting second half with so much on the line. The Pirates certainly started well, with skipper Alex Everett exuding determination as ever, and there then a converted try for hooker Morgan Nelson following a trademark potent drive in the right corner.
Another quick score for the Pirates would have helped, but it was Hartpury who responded promptly with their first try of the match. Showing a willingness to run the ball, it found the hands of replacement Josh Field whose converted try narrowed the deficit to just a single point.
That didn’t last as a further home try arrived, this time scored by young full-back Will Knight, as they took the lead for the first time, during a period where replacements aplenty were being introduced.
For the Pirates, Charlie ‘Buster’ Rice impressed when he was introduced, as did hooker Sol Moody who dived to score a converted try that saw the Cornish side regain the lead. However, stretching his legs once more, it was a second try for Knight, converted by Bazalgette that made it 25-21.
In time remaining the Pirates were forced to play with 14 men after losing the services of Robson to the sin-bin, and a try for Hartpury, their bonus point providing fourth, was scored by replacement Harry Taylor. Finishing sixth in the league, the contested play-off spot was theirs. They had also completed the double against the Cornish Pirates, who ended in seventh place, having won 22-21 at the Mennaye Field back in October.
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas; Arthur Relton, Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin, Harry Yates; Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks; Ollie Andrews, Morgan Nelson, Alfie Petch; Milo Hallam, Matt Cannon, Alex Everett (capt), Jack Forsythe, Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements: Sol Moody, Billy Young, Ehren Painter, Charlie Rice, Rory Suttor, Will Becconsall, Angus Mawson, Matty Ward.
Tries: Ribbons, Nelson, Moody; Convs: Robson (3); Pens: N/A.
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