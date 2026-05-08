EXETER Chiefs will have no time to dwell on their European heartbreak because an even bigger battle is about to begin.
Just days after their bruising semi-final defeat to Ulster Rugby in Belfast, Rob Baxter’s side return to Sandy Park on Sunday (5.30pm) knowing their Gallagher Premiership play-off hopes could quickly unravel if they fail to respond.
Indeed, the challenge facing the Chiefs could hardly be tougher.
Second-placed Bath Rugby arrive in town this weekend before the Devonians head into a brutal run-in featuring away trips to Harlequins and Leicester Tigers, followed by a final-day showdown at home to Saracens.
With four rounds remaining, the fourth-placed Chiefs are clinging onto the final play-off spot by a single point from Bristol Bears and sit three behind Leicester in third.
League leaders Northampton Saints and Bath are already closing in on the semi-finals, leaving the race for the remaining places increasingly desperate.
For director of rugby Rob Baxter, the message is simple – the play-offs have effectively already started.
“We’re almost in four knockout games from now until the end of the season,” Baxter admitted. “Collecting points is still everything because Bristol and Saracens are closing in on the top four.
“The bigger the game, the more you have to focus on winning it rather than not losing it. I want us to look like we’re prepared to win our way into the top four.”
The timing could hardly be more significant for the club.
On Thursday evening, attention turned fully towards Bath’s visit, Exeter members voted in favour of a proposed takeover by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment — part of American investment group Cannae Holdings and owners of AFC Bournemouth.
If the deal progresses following an ongoing due diligence process, the American investors will purchase all shares in Exeter Chiefs, potentially ending chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe’s decades-long control of the club.
Rowe stressed no formal offer has yet been made, describing the move as a “non-binding expression of interest”, but supporters will inevitably view the developments as a pivotal moment in the club’s history.
The uncertainty off the field only adds to the importance of what happens on it over the next month. After last season’s disappointing ninth-place finish, Baxter’s side have shown signs of revival this year following major coaching changes and significant recruitment.
However, last weekend’s semi-final defeat was a reminder that the Chiefs remain a work in progress – and the visit of the defending Premiership champions on Sunday represent arguably the toughest test currently in English rugby.
Baxter openly acknowledged Bath have become one of the standards every Premiership club must now measure themselves against.
“I think the recent form you’re seeing from Bath is all a result of the work and planning Johann [van Graan] has put in from the start,” Baxter said.
“They have a real focus on the things they do to put pressure on the opposition, how they move the ball, how they put pace into the game and how they set the tempo. Those are all things they’ve done really well.
“They’re one of the markers you have to hold yourself against now in the Premiership.”
The Chiefs have at least received some positive injury news ahead of the clash. Former Bath winger Olly Woodburn returns after recovering from a hamstring problem, while exciting wing Paul Brown-Bampoe is back after completing return-to-play protocols following a head knock.
However, England international Immanuel Feyi-Waboso misses out after being removed during last weekend’s loss under concussion protocols. Baxter confirmed the winger has passed all medical checks, but remains unavailable because of mandatory return-to-play regulations.
EXETER CHIEFS: Olly Woodburn; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Campbell Ridl; Harvey Skinner; Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Max Norey, Josh Iosefa-Scott; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Christ Tshiunza, Ross Vintcent. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Rusi Tuima, Finn Worley Brady, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Ben Hammersley.
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