THE Cornish Pirates head to Hartpury tomorrow (3pm) knowing they must win to pip their hosts to a Champ Rugby play-off spot.
The Pirates – three points behind their Gloucestershire-based hosts, head to the 4ED Stadium knowing that anything but a win will likely not be enough as the other side in contention, Chinnor, one ahead of Hartpury host third bottom Richmond.
The Pirates were in last chance saloon last weekend prevailed 29-24 against high-flying Coventry thanks to a late try from Charlie Rice and a conversion and penalty from fly-half Arwel Robson
Hartpury won 22-21 against the Pirates in Cornwall back on the opening day in October, and in flowing mode emerged comfortable 70-14 victors away to basement side Cambridge last weekend.
There are two changes to the starting line-up for the Cornish Pirates this weekend. Joe Elderkin is named to partner Chester Ribbons in the centre, and Ollie Andrews is selected at loosehead-prop ahead of Billy Young. Exeter Chiefs loanee Ehren Painter is again included on the bench.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow, joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “Saturday will feel like another Cup final, as we are fully aware that Hartpury are a very tough team to beat at home.
“Following last weekend’s result, we have had a good week to prepare well, so to be ready to go again it’s a case of maintaining focus, having confidence in what we are capable of, and executing our gameplan well.
“All in all, it promises to be an exciting and fiercely fought contest between two good sides.”
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas; Arthur Relton, Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin, Harry Yates; Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks; Ollie Andrews, Morgan Nelson, Alfie Petch; Milo Hallam, Matt Cannon; Alex Everett (capt), Jack Forsythe, Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements: Sol Moody, Billy Young, Ehren Painter, Charlie Rice, Rory Suttor, Will Becconsall, Angus Mawson, Matty Ward.
Referee: Joe James; Assistants: Hamish Grant and Neil Chivers.
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