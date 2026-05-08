TRURO City have confirmed their retained and released list after the conclusion of the club’s National League campaign.
A significant proportion of last season’s squad remain under contract for 2026/27, with three players having options to extend their stays at the Truro City Stadium exercised.
Goalkeeper Aidan Stone, who kept eight clean sheets after signing from Yeovil Town in July 2025, saw his option taken up by Truro City before the previous term concluded.
The options on midfielder Lirak Hasani and attacker Ben Starkie were exercised after the season ended.
The latter made a bright start to his Truro City career before suffering a serious hamstring injury last September, and then impressed during the final throws of City’s debut term at Step One after returning from injury.
Kosovan Hasani, who left Torquay to join City a year ago, was a mainstay of the team, scoring three goals, before his season ended because of injury in an away reverse at Eastleigh.
Strike duo Rekeil Pyke and Saikou Janneh have been released along with midfielder Harry Charsley.
National League South winner Sam Sanders, who became John Askey’s first signing as City boss two years ago, departs upon the expiry of his contract and spent a proportion of 2025/26 on loan at National League North side Worksop Town.
The loan quintet of Max Kinsey (AFC Bournemouth), George Cooper (Mansfield Town), Freddie Issaka (Plymouth Argyle), Kieran Wilson and Tom Dean (both Exeter City) return to their parent clubs, upon expiry of their temporary transfers.
Everyone at the club thanks those who are moving on for their contributions whilst Truro City players. We also wish them well in their future endeavours.
Players already under contract for 2026/27: Dan Lavercombe, Zac Bell, Connor Riley-Lowe, Will Dean, Tom Harrison, Yassine En-Neyah, Dan Rooney, Tyler Harvey, Billy Palfrey, Dominic Johnson-Fisher, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luke Jephcott, Tylor Love-Holmes, Ryan Law, Jack Stretton, Shaun Donnellan, Harry Kite.
Options taken for 2026/27: Lirak Hasani, Ben Starkie, Aidan Stone.
Released: Sam Sanders, Rekeil Pyke, Saikou Janneh, Harry Charsley.
Returning to parent clubs: Freddie Issaka, Max Kinsey, Tom Dean, Kieran Wilson, George Cooper.
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