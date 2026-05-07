GARY Thomas stroked 105 as Cornwall eased past their Devon counterparts at Penzance on Wednesday in Group Three of the 50+ County Championship.
The St Just legend, one of the finest batters ever to come out of the Duchy, might not play as often these days, but still struck six fours and two sixes in his 118-ball knock.
He and number four Martin Jenkin came together at 57-2 following the departures of skipper Sean Hooper (17) and Leigh Murray (11), and put on 133 at nearly a run-a-ball before Jenkin was caught by Vivek Kulkarni off slow bowler Steve Moore for 63 from just 66 deliveries.
Thomas continued on his merry way before being bowled by the miserly Jon Martin (1-31), before the final two overs saw Andrew Snell (11no) and Mark Harvey (13no) add 22 to help last year’s quarter-finalists reach 239-4.
On a fine pitch and rapid outfield, Devon still fancied their chances and saw former Premier League players Richard Baggs (26) and Tim Western (36) add 73 inside 14 overs.
But once they departed in successive David Neville overs, and Sidmouth’s Antony Griffiths was bowled by Martin Jenkin for a single, they never recovered.
Seventy-four for three soon became 88-5 as off-spinner Neville (3-33 off 9) claimed his third, before Harvey got in on the act when Rob Ayre went for three.
The dangerous Dave Haysom put on 48 in good time with Paul Elliott (7), but once they departed, Haysom for 45 with 167 on the board to opening bowler Giles Francis (2-33 off 9), the game was up.
Devon were eventually all out for 185 with Andre Otto getting the last wicket.
With six group matches still to play, Cornwall now face three successive away matches, starting with a trip to Hampshire at Hook and Newnham on May 20 (1pm).
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