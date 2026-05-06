Early in the second half, Cornwall were awarded a penalty as the Police held onto the ball and they kicked to touch. The Black and Gold won the subsequent line-out and used a maul to force their way deeper into the Police’s half. They spun the ball wide and with each phase pushed the girls in blue back. Lingering with intent on the try-line, eventually it was Launceston’s Abbie Smith that scored and Crutchley did the rest.