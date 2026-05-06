By Lucy Beacham
FRIENDLY AT FALMOUTH RFC (SATURDAY)
CORNWALL WOMEN 26 BRITISH POLICE 7
THE Black and Gold got their preparations for the upcoming Gill Burns County Championship campaign with a 26-7 victory over the British Police at Falmouth on Saturday afternoon.
In tricky conditions, both teams did well but with the rain falling relentlessly, handling errors prevented either side from gaining any momentum.
The Police’s number 20 broke through the Black and Gold defence on the 10th minute but she was tackled before she crossed the whitewash. The Cornish did well to keep them from scoring, but hooker Lauren Read drove over the line to score with the conversion added for 7-0.
After kicking off, the Police knocked on and the Black and Gold had a scrum in the opposition’s half. Cornwall were awarded a penalty, and they tapped and went, taking it quickly and Caitlin Milliken (Camborne) forced her way over the try line to score, with Truro’s Tori Crutchley adding the extra points for 7-7.
With the conditions getting worse, both sides tried to keep pushing forward but after a few phases of play the mistakes crept into the game and penalties were given away.
Early in the second half, Cornwall were awarded a penalty as the Police held onto the ball and they kicked to touch. The Black and Gold won the subsequent line-out and used a maul to force their way deeper into the Police’s half. They spun the ball wide and with each phase pushed the girls in blue back. Lingering with intent on the try-line, eventually it was Launceston’s Abbie Smith that scored and Crutchley did the rest.
In an even contest, the next try was crucial and it arrived for Cornwall as Camborne’s Aimee-Jean Holsey broke through the defence to dash down the right wing.
It went unconverted but the hosts had a 12-point lead.
With nothing to lose, the visitors spent plenty of time in the home 22 as the game reached the final 20 minutes, but despite crossing the line, were held up. Then, they had the chance to play against 14 as Ivybridge’s Jessie Humber was yellow-carded. However, Cornwall held on in the following 10 minutes.
Then, with the final play of the game, the Duchy grabbed their fourth and final try as Amy Bunt (Ivybridge) broke through the defence with the help of her teammates on the right wing and scored under the posts. Crutchley added the extras for 26-7 and the final whistle.
Cornwall’s first of two group matches in Division Two of the county championship is on Sunday, May 17 when they welcome Berkshire Women to Launceston (3pm).
A Tamar derby awaits the following week when they visit Devon at North Tawton (2.30pm).
CORNWALL SQUAD: Abbie Smith, Amy Warman (captain), Jenna Arnold, Jess Harrison, Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold (vice-captain), Rachel Hicks, Rhiannon Thomas, Suz Franks (all Launceston); Jessica Varker, Lola Lorite (both Helston), Abby Masquelier, Rosie Ninnis, Heather Holmes (all Penryn), Faith Rowe, Jessica Swales, Tori Crutchley, Zeta Penrose (all Truro), Roberta Smith-Scotland (Devonport Services), Amy Bunt, Hannah Mills, Jessie Humber (all Ivybridge), Aimee-Jean Holsey, Sophia Bishop, Caitlin Milliken, Kaitlyn Borghi, Michelle Bauer, Maddie Webber (all Camborne).
Cornwall player-of-the-match: Tori Crutchley.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.