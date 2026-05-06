TRURO City Football Club have this morning announced that Eric Perez has stepped down from his roles as chief executive officer and chairman with immediate effect.
The Canadian businessman leaves behind a remarkable and transformative legacy at Truro City as since leading the club’s acquisition in late 2023, he has overseen one of the most compelling turnarounds in English football history.
When he took the helm, the club was facing significant challenges – playing away from its home city, struggling near the bottom of the table and drawing only a small core of supporters. Under his leadership, Truro City experienced a dramatic resurgence both on and off the pitch.
In just a short period, Perez guided the club to an historic National League South title and promotion to the National League, the first time any Cornish club has reached the fifth tier of English football.
This achievement marked a defining moment not only for Truro City but for football in Cornwall, firmly placing the club on the national stage.
Beyond on-field success, Perez played a central role in restoring the club’s identity and infrastructure.
He was instrumental in bringing Truro City back to its home base, re-establishing a permanent stadium presence, transforming matchday engagement and attendances grew significantly with multiple capacity crowd sell-outs.
His leadership helped convert the club into a fully professional operation and positioned it for continued growth and long-term ambition.
Perez’s vision extended beyond immediate results as he championed an ambitious strategy to elevate the club through the English football pyramid, bringing renewed belief and momentum to the organisation. His energy, conviction and drive have left an indelible mark on the club, its supporters, and the wider community.
Following his departure, Perez will be pursuing a range of high-profile international opportunities across sport, business and strategic investment. While he is not commenting on specific roles at this time, he intends to build on the momentum and success achieved at Truro City as he transitions into the next phase of his career.
A club spokesperson said: “The board of Truro City extends its sincere and heartfelt thanks to Perez for his exceptional leadership, passion, and commitment. His tenure will be remembered as a defining chapter in the club’s history – one that restored pride, delivered historic success and laid the foundation for an exciting future.
“Moving forward, the ownership group remains fully committed to the club's success, both on and off the field.
“The foundations that have been built, including a professional setup, a permanent home, and a passionate and growing fanbase, represent a platform full of potential and the ownership group is determined to build on it.
“Supporters can be assured that the ambition which has driven this club forward remains firmly intact.
“Further announcements regarding key leadership positions will be made in due course and the ownership group looks forward to sharing an exciting vision for the next chapter of Truro City.”
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