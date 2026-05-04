CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle hailed his side as they took the Champ Rugby play-off race to the final day with a 29-24 victory over Coventry at a rain-soaked Mennaye Field on Saturday.
Heading into the game three points behind sixth in the standings, the Pirates knew that anything but a victory would render this weekend’s trip to Hartpury meaningless in the battle for promotion, but is now effectively a straight shootout for two slots between Chinnor (77), Hartpury (76) and the Pirates (73).
However, with the Reds having a three-point cushion over the Pirates and a better points difference of 23 (131 to 108), it means even two bonus-points could keep Hartpury in the top-six, although Chinnor start as firm favourites in their final game as they host third bottom Richmond.
Reflecting on Saturday’s win which came late on via a Charlie Rice try which was added to by a conversion and a late penalty from Arwel Robson, Cattle said: “The weather didn’t make it easy for either side and with the greasiness of the ball there were inevitably a number of unforced errors.
“As for the set-piece, that was the king today, but considering our scrum dominance I just felt we didn’t get the reward we deserved, which is something to look closely at.”
On the occasion itself, which saw more than 2,000 people pack into the famous old ground, Cattle added: “In such an important game there was inevitable pressure and being a bit tight on the ball we were not as sprightly as normal, though we did look strong in that final third.
“We had approached it as being a cup final, and it’s a testament to the boys who put their bodies on the line to the end. I’ll certainly take the win and with the format of the competition we go again on Saturday.”
Kick-off at Hartpury for the play-off decider is at 3pm.
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