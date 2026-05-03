For the Cornish Pirates, team changes since their last outing at Ealing Trailfinders saw returns to the side for wing Harry Yates, lock Matt Cannon, and No.8 Tomi Agbongbon, who was making his 50th appearance for the club. Recovered from injury, scrum-half Dan Hiscocks was named in the ‘9’ shirt and fit again lock Charlie ‘Buster’ Rice was included on the bench, as was experienced prop Ehren Painter who is on loan from Exeter Chiefs.