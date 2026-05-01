THE Cornish Pirates welcome Coventry tomorrow facing a ‘must-win’ clash if they are to take the play-off race to the final day of the Elior Champ Rugby season.
The visiting West Midlands side, who are enjoying a fine season and are presently third in the table, were 41-26 winners at home against the now seventh-placed Cornish Pirates on New Year’s Day, so an intriguing contest is expected.
Both teams have incentive to achieve a victory, including for the Cornish Pirates that they simply must win in their quest to ultimately get back into the top six in an endeavour to compete in the play-offs. Their final league game is away to another side in contention, Hartpury, next Saturday.
As for Coventry, they are keen to acquire results to gain a home semi-final spot, whilst of extra interest they have not won away against the Pirates since emerging 27-13 victors way back in August 1998.
Team changes for the Cornish Pirates this week sees returns to the side for wing Harry Yates, lock Matt Cannon, and No.8 Tomi Agbongbon, who will be making his 50th appearance for the club.
Having recovered from injury, scrum-half Dan Hiscocks is named in the ‘9’ shirt and fit again lock Charlie ‘Buster’ Rice is included on the bench, as is experienced prop Ehren Painter who is on loan from Exeter Chiefs.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle has said: “It was nice to have had a week off and to refresh after a very physical game on a very firm surface away to Ealing Trailfinders. Looking forward now to this weekend, we know what the task is ahead and we simply must win to stay in the fight.
“It’s very much like a Cup game for us, and it will be a big ask, because Coventry are a form team who recruited well and have a strong backline. They have also got a home semi to play for, because they are still in touch for that second spot.
“Yes, we lost 41-26 away to them on New Year’s Day, however, I do though think we are in a better place now than we were back then. Saturday should be a great contest for supporters to get behind us and enjoy.”
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas; Arthur Relton, Chester Ribbons, Harry Ascherl, Harry Yates; Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Young, Morgan Nelson, Alfie Petch; Milo Hallam, Matt Cannon; Alex Everett (capt), Jack Forsythe, Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements: Sol Moody, Ollie Andrews, Ehren Painter, Charlie Rice, John Stevens, Will Becconsall, Angus Mawson, Matty Ward.
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