Saturday, May 2 - Football
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Looe Tn v Foxhole Stars, North Petherwin v Polperro, St Mawgan v Gunnislake.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Penryn Ath v Pendeen Rov, Redruth Utd v St Day, Wendron Utd v Perranwell.
Division One East (2.30pm): Boscastle v St Newlyn East, Lifton v St Teath, Pensilva v Torpoint Ath.
Division One West (2.30pm): Dropship v Mawnan, Probus v Hayle, RNAS Culdrose v Wendron Utd, Troon v Camborne SoM.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Gorran v Bude Tn, Lanreath v Lostwithiel, Mevagissey v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Week St Mary v Calstock.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Frogpool & Cusgarne v St Just, Mawnan v St Buryan, Perranwell v St Ives Mariners.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Carharrack v Mullion, Perranporth v Troon, RNAS Culdrose v Mawgan, St Keverne v Holman SC.
Division Four East (2.30pm): St Dennis v St Minver, St Neot v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Speak Out Utd v Lizard Argyle, Tremough v Ludgvan.
Sunday, May 3 - Football
Cornwall Junior Cup, Final (12 noon): Perranporth v Lizard Argyle (at Wendron United).
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Final (3pm): St Blazey v Kilkhampton (at Wendron United).
Cornwall Women’s Football League, Premier Division (2.30pm, unless stated): Bodmin v Redruth (2pm), St Agnes v Newquay, St Dennis v Kilkhampton.
Division One: Callington Tn v FXSU (2pm), Lanner v Wadebridge Tn (2.30pm).
Division Two (2.30pm): Biscovey v Falmouth, Dropship v Porthleven.
Saturday, May 2 - Cricket
Premier Division (1pm): Callington v Penzance, Helston v St Austell, St Just v Camborne, Wadebridge v Redruth, Werrington v Grampound Road.
County Division One (1pm): Falmouth v Roche, Hayle v Truro, Newquay v Luckett, Paul v Perranporth, Stithians v Beacon.
Division Two East (1pm): Holsworthy v Bude, Lanhydrock v Tintagel, Menheniot-Looe v Werrington 2, St Austell 2 v Wadebridge 2, St Blazey v Callington 2.
Division Two West (1pm): Camborne 2 v St Just 2, Penzance 2 v Mullion, Redruth 2 v Mt Hawke & Porthtowan, St Erme v Ludgvan, St Ives v Constantine.
Division Three East (1pm): Duloe v St Blazey 2, Grampound Rd 2 v Boconnoc, Roche 2 v Ladock, St Minver v South Petherwin, Saltash v St Austell 3.
Division Three West (1pm): Mount Ambrose v Helston 2, Perranporth 2 v Perranarworthal, Rosudgeon v Gulval, Truro 2 v Wendron, Veryan v Falmouth 2.
Division Four East (1pm): Gorran v Wadebridge 3, Launceston v Liskeard, St Neot v Newquay 2, St Stephen v Werrington 3, Tideford v Callington 3.
Division Four West (1.30pm): Crofty Holman v Hayle 2, Mullion 2 v Barripper, Penryn St Gluvias v Camborne 3, Redruth 3 v Troon, Truro 3 v St Erme 2.
Division Five East (1pm): Buckland Mon v Bugle, Gunnislake v Menheniot Looe 2, Luckett 2 v Lanhydrock 2, Newquay 3 v Launceston 2, Pencarrow v Holsworthy 2.
Division Five West (1.30pm): Beacon 2 v St Newlyn East, Helston 3 v Paul 2, Ludgvan 2 v Stithians 2, Perranarworthal 2 v Leedstown, St Just 3 v Mount Ambrose 2.
Division Six East (1pm): Bude 2 v Grampound Rd 3, St Austell 4 v St Stephen 2, South Petherwin 2 v St Minver 2, Tintagel 2 v Saltash 2, Werrington 4 v St Neot 2.
Division Six West (1.30pm): Barripper 2 v St Day, Constantine 2 v Mawnan, Gerrans v Hellesveor, Mt Hawke & Porthtowan 2 v Falmouth 3, Perranporth 3 v St Just 4
Division Seven East (1pm): Boconnoc 2 v Tideford 2, Launceston 3 v Lanhydrock 3, Luckett 3 v Menheniot Looe 3, Saltash 3 v Foxhole, St Stephen 3 v Roche 3.
Division Seven Central (1.30pm): Falmouth 4 v Redruth 4, Ladock 2 v Penryn St Gluvias 2, Mawnan 2 v Truro 4, St Erme 3 v Newquay 4, Wendron 2 v Perranarworthal 3.
Division Seven West (1.30pm): Camborne 4 v St Ives 2, Gulval 2 v Helston 4, Hayle 3 v Crofty Holman 2, Penzance 3 v Praze, Porthleven v Rosudgeon 2.
Saturday, May 2 - Rugby
Championship: Bedford Blues v Chinnor, Caldy v Doncaster, Cambridge v Hartpury, Cornish Pirates v Coventry, London Scottish v Richmond, Worcester v Ealing Trailfinders.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v St Ives.
Counties One South Plate, Quarter-Final: Midsomer Norton v Penryn.
Counties Two Championship, Quarter-Final: St Mary’s Old Boys v Bude.
Counties Two South Plate, Quarter-Final: Perranporth v South Molton.
Counties Three & Below South Plate, Quarter-Final: Salcombe v St Agnes.
Clubs Shield, Semi-Final: St Ives v St Austell.
Sunday, May 3 - Rugby
Jason Leonard Cup: Cornwall U20 v Berkshire U20.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bideford v Bude, Exeter Saracens v Newton Abbot, Paignton v Helston.
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