ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE
Aldershot Town 0 Truro City 2
TRURO City ended a history-making campaign on a high, bringing their debut National League season to a conclusion with a deserved 2-0 triumph at Aldershot Town.
Exeter City loanee Kieran Wilson scored either side of half-time to earn the Tinners’ third away win of the campaign and bring to an end a run of six matches without a victory.
For their part, the Shots misfired on the day and were barely able to test City custodian Aidan Stone, who laid claim to an eighth clean sheet in all competitions throughout 2025-26.
The result wasn’t enough to lift Truro from the foot of the step one standings but will, regardless, provide a timely boost going into National League South football next term.
Manager John Askey rang the changes, with four changes made from the City side beaten by a goal to nil by visiting Carlisle United seven days ago.
Wilson was joined by Grecians teammate and another temporary Tinner, Tom Dean, in the starting line-up. Ryan Law and Ben Starkie also came in, replacing Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Will Dean, Harry Charsley and Jack Stretton.
Warning Shots were fired in City’s direction in the early stages. On an incredibly warm Hampshire, Brody Peart tested the defence with an effort that deflected into the side netting, James Henry scuffed narrowly wide from distance.
City weathered the storm and grew into the tie, making the breakthrough in the 29th minute following a mix‑up at the back. Goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke tangled with Will Nightingale, allowing the loose ball to fall kindly for Wilson just outside the penalty area.
He made no mistake, calmly rolling the ball into an unguarded net for his first goal in a City shirt. Aldershot came close to responding before the interval when Theo Widdrington stretched to meet a ball from close range but could only divert it over Stone’s crossbar.
The second stanza began with a bang as, just four minutes after the restart, Wilson doubled his tally. Latching onto a long ball from Dean, he showed bundles of composure to outstrip the defence, shrug off Nightingale, and fire confidently past Boyce‑Clark with his left foot.
As expected, the Shots pushed forward in search of a response, with Cameron Hargreaves sending an effort narrowly over, before captain Ryan Hill also cleared the bar when well placed. Truro defended resolutely however and almost added to their tally, with Wilson unsurprisingly sniffing around a hat-trick, in front of 112 travelling Tinners.
ALDERSHOT TOWN: Boyce-Clarke; Widdrington (Tetek, 59), Hargreaves, Peart (Frost, 46), Henry (Jenkins, 86), Hill (capt), Scott, Nightingale, Lewis-Evans (Warren, 59), Sheckleford, Penney (Barrett, 68); Subs not used: Nash, Anderson.
TRURO CITY: Stone; Bell, Riley-Lowe (capt) (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 75), Harrison, Jephcott, Issaka (Love-Holmes, 68), Law, Kinsey, Starkie (Kite, 82), T Dean (Charsley, 82), Wilson; Sub not used: Howard.
Referee: George Laflin.
Attendance: 2,350 (112 away).
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