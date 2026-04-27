NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Camborne 66 Chester 31
CAMBORNE completed their National Two West title-winning season in style with a comprehensive ten-try victory over Chester.
In front of a crowd of more than 1,500 in the sunshine at the Recreation Ground, the Cherry & Whites gave an exhibition of running rugby to go out of sight by half-time.
A seventh minute try from scrum-half CJ Boyce converted by Kyle Moyle set the tone before a storming run from lock Adam Hughes set up wing Harry Larkins for a touchdown and 12-0 with just nine minutes on the clock.
Though the visitors replied with a try shortly after by hooker Jonathan Hanson, still inside the first quarter Ben Priddey powered over from close range for ‘Town’ with full-back Moyle again converting. Hooker Priddey duly repeated the dose on 28 minutes to secure the bonus point and take his try scoring tally to 39 in another remarkable campaign.
On the occasion of his 100th cap, flanker Sam Matavesi was next to cross, fittingly set free on his route to the goal line after an offload from brother Josh.
On the half-time whistle skipper Matavesi completed his brace of scores with Moyle improving both efforts for a 38-5 interval lead.
Camborne began the second half in similar style to the first with Moyle’s astute pass releasing flanker Jordan Nicholls to run in unopposed with just two minutes on the clock.
Chester hit back with a close range score from Hanson with 45 minutes gone, before centre Josh Matavesi set No.8 Herbie Stupple free to thunder fully 30 metres to the line and bring up the half century with 56 minutes gone.
The visitors bagged a third try within two minutes via Oliver Powell, before some sublime handling by Moyle and Rory O’ Kane on the hour delivered a ninth try for the Cherry & Whites touched down by Moyle on his farewell appearance in the jersey.
The spirited visitors deservedly gained a bonus point with two more late scores from Jarad Williams sandwiched between a sparkling individual try from wing Alex Ducker which was his 22nd touchdown of the season. Fly-half O’Kane adding the extras.
On the final whistle Camborne were presented with the National Two West trophy to spark an evening of celebrations, fittingly on the town’s annual Trevithick Day.
Counties Two Cornwall champions Camborne Seconds were beaten at their St Austell counterparts on Friday night, a result which secured the home side’s survival.
CAMBORNE: Moyle; Larkins, Gilbert, J Matavesi, Ducker; O’Kane, Boyce; Andrew, Priddey, Rodman; Hughes, Buzza; S Matavesi (capt), Nicholls, Stupple. Replacements: Rolls, Prisk, Sheppard, Hennessey, Wedlake.
Tries: Boyce, Larkins, Priddey (2), S Matavesi (2), Nicholls, Stupple, Moyle, Ducker; Convs: Moyle (6), O’Kane (2); Pens: N/A.
Elsewhere, there were plenty of important matches involving Cornish sides.
Wadebridge Camels’ promotion hopes from Regional Two South West are over after losing a high-scoring play-off 42-38 at Tiverton who now advance into a play-off at Regional One play-off losers Chew Valley.
In Counties One Western West, St Ives’ 27-24 victory at Penryn means the Borough must win their final match at Torquay on May 9 to avoid finishing in the bottom two after Saltash saw off Newton Abbot on the final day.
However, a Penryn success in South Devon will be enough for another season at Step Seven.
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