WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Brislington 0 St Blazey 2
ST BLAZEY saved the best until last as they completed their season with an impressive victory at Brislington on Saturday.
On a glorious afternoon in Bristol, Blazey made a perfect start when Charlie Hambly fired them into a sixth minute lead.
Tyler Elliott’s penalty two minutes before half-time rewarded the Green & Blacks for a dominant opening 45 minutes and they saw out the second half with few scares.
So they finished the campaign with four clean sheets in the last five games with two wins and two goalless draws.
Manager Dan Hart said: “That away performance was comfortably the most complete since I have been at the football club.
“Defensively, we continue to build on strengthening foundations. We’ve conceded one goal in our final five games, at this level that is not something that comes without hard work and individual improvement.
“That foundation will be key to all of the work we will now begin before the new campaign.”
He continued: “Welcoming Harry Probyn back from his concussion-related absence gave us a focal point and added balance in the team, and in tandem with Ben Fowles they worked so hard in the final third to stop any momentum and stem attacks before they could even be built.”
He added: “This division is a challenging one, which will be a lot more so next season with added quality and depth.
“To create habits, to perform with a steeliness will set us in good stead as we enter a summer period where I’m sure we will be busier than most, piecing together a group of players who can enable us to take forward steps in the 2026-2027 season.”
ST BLAZEY: Moore; Tinsley (capt), Strike, Hambly, Cavanagh, J Bentley, Fowles, Clifton, Probyn, Elliott, Rosenquest. Subs: Dewsnap (gk), Hanrahan, Hensman, McGhee.
Blazey man-of-the-match: Ben Fowles.
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