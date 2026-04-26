The game continued to be in the balance until following a penalty and a flowing move, Morton charged over on the right wing for the Ashes. And with their confidence growing, were pressing for victory when Greg Eatwell seized on an opportunity to extend the lead with a try converted by Dylan Davies who impressed after coming on from the bench (29-19). Fittingly, victory was assured in the closing stages with a second Morton touchdown on the right wing as he ended with a staggering 330 tries in 325 outings.