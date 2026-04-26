COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST (SATURDAY)
Saltash 34 Newton Abbot 19
SALTASH ensured the relegation battle will be decided in Penryn’s final match of the season at Torquay Athletic on May 9, following a 34-19 victory over Newton Abbot in Will Morton’s final first team match.
The Ashes had beaten Penryn a week earlier to keep their hopes alive, but still knew that realistically that they needed both the Borough and Plymstock Oaks to lose, particularly Penryn who had a game in-hand.
And while Saltash kept up their end of the bargain, Penryn lost 27-24 at home to St Ives, while Plymstock were comfortably beaten at Torquay.
Saltash’s side saw three changes from the week before as No.8 Steve Hillman returned which meant Lewis Woolaway switched to the second row to replace Charlie Knight.
Behind the scrum, scrum-half Jack Pritchard was absent meaning Seth Jones came in, while inside-centre Todd Crofts was preferred to youngster Dylan Davies, allowing Billy Dover to take the 10 shirt.
Saltash were led out onto the pitch by Simon Nance on his 350th appearance, Lewis Woolaway (100) and Phil Eatwell who recently played his 250th.
However, they were pinned into their own half for the first 20 minutes as Newton Abbot pressed hard to score. But with some resolute covering and tackling, Saltash eventually broke away down the left with Laurie Thomson crossing the try line after 25 minutes. The visitors were looking dangerous with their pack having the advantage, and within six minutes got a converted score to edge into the lead at the interval.
A strong second half start by the Newton Abbot saw them go further ahead after 42 minutes with another converted try, but the Ashes came back with some good handling by the backs and a break by Ryan Cruickshanks led to skipper Jay Moriarty dotting down after a run down the left after 45 minutes.
Saltash were now getting their game together against the tiring Devonians, and the lively Fin Jones went over close to the posts on 59 minutes following another strong run by man-of-the-match Cruickshanks.
Newton Abbot were still in the game and within four minutes had increased the level of tension for the home supporters by getting an unconverted try.
The game continued to be in the balance until following a penalty and a flowing move, Morton charged over on the right wing for the Ashes. And with their confidence growing, were pressing for victory when Greg Eatwell seized on an opportunity to extend the lead with a try converted by Dylan Davies who impressed after coming on from the bench (29-19). Fittingly, victory was assured in the closing stages with a second Morton touchdown on the right wing as he ended with a staggering 330 tries in 325 outings.
The seconds rounded off their season in Counties Two Cornwall with a 36-22 victory over Hayle.
The Ashes points came via tries from Pete Harrigan (2), Archie Watt, Tom Knight and Steve Kelly (2) with Henry Taylor (2) and Nick Blake both adding conversions.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks; Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Todd Crofts, Jay Moriarty (capt); Billy Dover, Seth Jones; Simon Nance, Fin Jones, Ryan Simmons; Lewis Woolaway, James Sutton; Laurie Thomson, Phil Eatwell, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Jacob Harvey, Lewis Wells, Dylan Davies.
Tries: Thomson, Moriarty, F Jones, Morton (2), G Eatwell; Convs: Davies (2); Pens: N/A.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Ryan Cruickshanks.
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