Friday, April 24 - Football
South West Peninsula League, Premier West: Callington Tn 1 Liskeard Ath 1.
Saturday, April 25 - Football
National League: Aldershot Tn 0 Truro City 2, Altrincham 3 Gateshead 1, Boreham Wood 1 Sutton Utd 0, Boston Utd 3 Hartlepool Utd 1, Carlisle Utd 3 Brackley Tn 0, Forest Green Rov 5 Morecambe 0, Rochdale 1 York City 1, Scunthorpe Utd 0 Eastleigh 1, Southend Utd 2 Wealdstone 1, Tamworth 5 Braintree Tn 1, Woking 0 Halifax Tn 1, Yeovil Tn 1 Solihull Moors 4.
Southern League, Division One South: Bideford 1 Bishops Cleeve 3, Brixham 1 Sporting Club Inkberrow 4, Didcot Tn 1 Westbury Utd 1, Falmouth Tn 0 Melksham Tn 2, Frome Tn 1 Portishead Tn 2, Hartpury 0 Bashley 0, Larkhall Ath 2 Mousehole 0, Malvern Tn 4 Swindon Supermarine 2, Shaftesbury 4 Exmouth Tn 4, Willand Rov 3 Tavistock 0, Winchester City 3 Bristol Manor Farm 0.
Western League, Premier Division: Brislington 0 St Blazey 2, Shepton Mallet 2 Street 4.
Western League, Play-Offs Semi-Final: Paulton Rov 3 Clevedon Tn 1, Torpoint Ath 0 Sidmouth Tn 2.
South West Peninsula League, Premier West: Launceston 1 Sticker 3, Millbrook 3 St Day 0, Wendron Utd 0 Elburton Villa 9.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Kilkhampton 1 St Mawgan 3, North Petherwin 5 Gunnislake 0, Saltash Utd 4 St Blazey 2, St Austell 0 Looe Tn 5.
Premier Division West: Pendeen Rov 4 Redruth Utd 0, St Agnes 1 Hayle 4, St Day 1 Ludgvan 4, St Just 4 Illogan RBL 1.
Division One East: Dobwalls 1 St Stephen 2, Lifton 1 Newquay 7, Nanpean Rov 7 Launceston 3, St Breward 5 Liskeard Ath 3, St Dominick 4 St Teath 3, St Newlyn East 3 Boscastle 1, Wadebridge Tn 3 Pensilva 1.
Division One West: Falmouth Utd 2 Holman SC 2, Illogan RBL 0 Mawnan 7, Newlyn Non-Ath 2 Camborne SoM 2, Probus 1 West Cornwall 2, RNAS Culdrose v Hayle - H/W, Wendron Utd 0 Penzance 2.
Division Two East: Calstock 1 Roche 2, Lanreath 2 Gorran 2, Mevagissey 1 Week St Mary 2, Tregony 1 St Dennis 3.
Division Two West: Falmouth DC v St Just - H/W, Frogpool & Cusgarne 2 St Buryan 0, Perranwell 6 Pendeen Rov 1, St Ives Mariners 2 Lizard Argyle 7.
Division Three East: Boscastle 0 North Petherwin 4, Delabole Utd 2 St Merryn 2, Looe Tn 2 Newquay 4, Padstow Utd 11 Indian Queens 0.
Division Three West: Dropship 7 St Keverne 2, Penryn Ath 0 Troon 3, RNAS Culdrose v Mullion - A/W, Stithians 1 Mawgan 2.
Division Four East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 5 St Columb Major 7, Lostwithiel v Landrake - H/W, St Minver 2 Bodmin Dragons 6, St Neot v St Dennis - H/W.
Division Four West: Speak Out Utd 0 Tremough 6.
Sunday, April 26 - Football
Cornwall Women's Football League, Premier Division: Kilkhampton 0 St Agnes 3, St Dennis 3 Bodmin 1, Sticker 0 Newquay 2.
Division One: Callington Tn v Padstow Utd - H/W, St Agnes 2 FXSU 3, Wadebridge Tn 7 Wendron Utd 1.
Division Two: Biscovey 3 Dropship 1, Launceston 0 Porthleven 6, Troon 2 Falmouth 2.
Friday, April 24 - Rugby
Counties Two Cornwall: St Austell 22 Camborne 19.
Saturday, April 25 - Rugby
National League Two West: Camborne 66 Chester 31, Exeter Uni 44 Taunton Titans 24, Hinckley 64 Hornets 24, Loughborough Students 47 Redruth 40, Lymm 32 Luctonians 29, Old Redcliffians 42 Barnstaple 19, Syston 31 Cinderford 43.
Regional One Relegation and Regional Two Promotion Play-Off: Tiverton 42 Wadebridge Camels 38.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple 42 Paignton 43, Penryn 24 St Ives 27, Redruth 37 Wiveliscombe 31, Saltash 34 Newton Abbot 19, Torquay 45 Plymstock Oaks 27, Truro 29 Kingsbridge 26.
Counties Two Cornwall: Helston v Bodmin - H/W, Launceston 38 Liskeard-Looe 24, Newquay Hornets 29 Wadebridge Camels 28, Perranporth 17 Falmouth 25, St Just 14 Bude 50.
Counties Three Cornwall: Illogan Park 27 Camborne SoM 14, Lankelly-Fowey 27 Roseland 36, Saltash 36 Hayle 22, St Ives 31 St Agnes 10.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Launceston v Reading Abbey - H/W.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Okehampton 71 Avonmouth 12.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Newton Abbot 15 Truro 34.
Sunday, April 26 - Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Havant 60 Cheltenham Tigers 30, Newbury 31 Guildford Gazelles 31, Oxford Harlequins 29 Cullompton 24.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Dings Crusaders 26 Hornets 22, Penryn 72 Crediton 36, Winscombe v Yeovil - A/W.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bideford v Helston - H/W, Cullompton 10 Exeter Saracens 76, Paignton 27 Devonport Services 20, Topsham Tempest 14 Bude 12.
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