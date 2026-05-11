WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP FINAL at ST BLAZEY AFC
Camelford 0 Penzance 3
PENZANCE have won the Cornwall Senior Cup for the first time since 1981 after blowing away Camelford with a stunning three-goal first half in front of a crowd of 870 at Blaise Park on Saturday.
Star of the show was midfield maestro Andreas Calleja-Stayne, who scored twice to add to his 2024 and 2025 successes with Falmouth Town.
Substitute Jacob Trudgeon, having replaced injured player-manager Mark Vercesi midway through the half, scored the other goal as Penzance virtually secured victory before half-time.
Camelford, appearing in their second Senior Cup final, were shell-shocked and although improved in the second half, never seriously threatened a comeback.
For the Magpies, who celebrated with their large and noisy travelling support, it was their second trophy success in five days, having lifted the Walter C Parson Cup on Monday by beating Callington 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra-time.
Having taken a fourth minute lead against Callington, the Magpies again made an early breakthrough against the Camels with Calleja-Stayne driving in a low shot from 15 yards after Camelford failed to clear a ball in from the left.
It was almost 2-0 four minutes later when Lewis Caspall was presented with a one-on-one opportunity against Cory Harvey, but as the keeper advanced the Penzance striker clipped the ball just wide.
After such a dominant start, the Magpies suffered a setback in the 22nd minute when Vercesi, a key player for them in central defence, pulled up with a thigh injury and could not continue.
But his replacement, Trudgeon, doubled the lead in the 36th minute when he arrived at the far post to finish off a brilliant run and cross from Ewan Trevains.
Before the Camels had recovered it was 3-0 in the 40th minute with Harvey just unable to keep out a shot from Calleja-Stayne, who had cut in from the left to produce a powerful drive from 20 yards.
The Penzance celebrations were noisy and joyful as their heroes walked off at the break with one hand on the trophy.
The second half was less dramatic with Camelford seeing more of the ball but Ryan Downing, the SWPL Premier West joint golden boot winner, unable to make an impact on the game.
Calleja-Stayne came close to completing his hat-trick in the 73rd minute when he met a Trudgeon corner at the near post and fired a low shot towards the net, but Harvey was equal to it with a fine save.
Seven minutes from time the Magpies had another good opportunity to extend their lead with a three-on-one break left Trudgeon with a chance to score, but Tom Cowling made a great block.
Penzance then felt they should have had a penalty in the 86th minute when Caspall went down under challenge, but the referee awarded a corner instead.
CAMELFORD: Cory Harvey; Sam Watts, Tom Crowe, Tom Cowling (capt), Andy Boxall (Cam Bidgood, 60); Kenley Dyson, Ross Beare (Josh Harris, 77), Jacob Ham; Joseph Parr (Dan Hocking, 75), Ryan Downing, Liam Higgins (Mark Gusterson, 43). Sub not used: Olly Taylor.
PENZANCE: Will Trenoweth; Mark Vercesi (Jacob Trudgeon, 23), Ewan Trevains, Josh Turner, Ben Palmer, Tyler Tonkin (capt), Andreas Calleja-Stayne (James Butler, 88), Charlie Willis (Ollie Butler, 74), Charlie Young (George Molcher, 82), Lewis Caspall (Wade Brown, 88), Silas Sullivan.
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