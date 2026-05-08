CORNWALL Women have named their squad for the upcoming Gill Burns County Championship campaign.
The Black and Gold are once again in Division Two and face Berkshire at Launceston on Sunday, May 17 (3pm), before a trip to Devon a week later at North Tawton (2.30pm).
Women’s rugby is on the rise in the Duchy with Launceston flying the flag, while a number of sides have ambition to go up through the leagues having started in recent years.
The team also has representation from Devon side Ivybridge, a club many of the better players in the county have joined in recent years.
A team spokesperson said: “After a hugely competitive selection process, this group has earned their place. The standard has been high, the commitment even higher. This is just the start, the hard work continues as we build towards the County Championship. Thank you to every player who put themselves forward. The depth and quality across the county is something to be proud of. “Let’s get behind the squad and make this a season to remember.”
The squad, which will be led by head coach Jo Holden and fellow coaches Ronan O’Neill and Verity Holden, is as follows: Abby Masquelier (Penryn), Abbie Smith (Launceston), Aimee-Jean Holsey (Camborne), Alex Hutchings (Launceston), Amy Bunt (Ivybridge), Amy Warman (Launceston), Caitlin Milliken (Camborne), Elizabeth Langton (Ivybridge), Evie Groves (Truro), Faith Rowe (Truro), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Hannah Mills (Ivybridge), Heather Holmes (Penryn), Jenna Arnold (Launceston), Jessie Humber (Ivybridge), Jessica Swales (Truro), Jessica Varker (Helston), Kim Upcott, Libbie Cole (both Launceston), Maddie Webber (Camborne), Megan Arnold (Launceston), Michaella Roberts (Ivybridge), Michelle Bauer (Camborne), Rachel Hicks, Rhian Thomas (both Launceston), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Sofia Bishop (Camborne), Suz Franks (Launceston), Tori Crutchley, Zeta Penrose (both Truro).
Bodmin RFC legend Dave Saunter is the team manager with Ronnie Bartlett and Claire Thompson leading the physio and game management respectively.
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