CORNWALL’S hopes of progressing into the knockout stages of this year’s NCCA NV Play Trophy took a huge blow on Sunday as they were thrashed by eight wickets by Oxfordshire at St Just.
Despite a delayed start which meant a 42-over game getting underway at 12.30pm, stand-in skipper Will MacVicar won the toss and chose to bat.
Openers Tom Orpe and Billy Taylor (15) put on 27 for the first wicket before Taylor was run-out.
To make matters worse, pro Chris Dent was then out second ball, caught behind of Sravan Konidena.
Cornwall made it to 59-2 in the 21st over when Orpe was caught and bowled for 16, and shortly after MacVicar was gone for 19 (61-4).
From there the innings unravelled in spectacular fashion as only wicket-keeper Alex Bone (10) and number eight Jake Rowe (19) reached double figures as they slipped to 103 all out in just 37.4 overs. Spinners George Tait and Ben Lucking shared six wickets, Tait taking 4-20 from his seven overs.
Cornwall needed early breakthroughs to stand any chance, but Oxfordshire raced to their second victory of the group in quick time.
Openers Harrison Ward and Freddie Smith (40no) added 60 in just eight overs before Ward was the first to go for 45 from just 27 balls. He was stumped by Bone off Ellis Whiteford.
Luke Maslen came in at three and made 14 before edging Whiteford (2-18) behind to Bone with eight required, but that was as good as it got for the Duchy whose final outing in the group is a long trip to Buckinghamshire on Sunday (May 17). The hosts have won all three outings and have already qualified.
Cornwall will need to win and win well, and pray that Wales can beat Oxfordshire in a close game that won’t significantly boost their run-rate which is currently -0.63 compared to the Duchy’s -0.70.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.