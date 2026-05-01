CHAMP Rugby outfit Cornish Pirates have announced a new consortium member and owner in the shape of Richard Wastnage.
He will join the existing ownership group of Martin Hudson, Philip Champ, Anthony Whyte and Lee Miles who arrived at the club in January 2025.
Wastnage spent 18 years working as a pharmacist in the NHS and pharmaceutical industry and 25 years as the co-founder and owner of the Pharmaxo Group of companies, a leading UK provider of compounded aseptic injectable products and high-tech homecare services to the NHS and Private hospitals which was sold to Icon Group in 2024.
Wastnage is also an owner of current club sponsor One Atlantek – a luxury hospitality, property management and rental business based in Cornwall, who will continue their sponsorship with the Cornish Pirates next season.
A passionate rugby and cricket fan, as well as a cyclist and golfer, with a similarly keen interest in business, Wastnage spoke of his excitement in joining the club, saying: “I’m really looking forward to helping the Pirates to build on their strong and vibrant rugby culture, heritage and supporter engagement both on and off the field.
“This Saturday’s game should be exciting, so I can’t wait to be there at The Mennaye and experience the atmosphere in person.”
Cornish Pirates CEO, Sally Pettipher, said: “From our first meeting, I knew that Richard would be a brilliant fit, and a huge asset to the Pirates. He has a deep understanding of rugby, a love for Cornwall, and his insight into our current operations and development plans have been incredibly valuable already.
“He made an immediate connection with Gav and Paves (joint head coaches Gavin Cattle and Alan Paver), and has been welcomed by his fellow consortium members. In no time, it feels as if he has always been with us. We are grateful for his support and looking forward to a strong future together.”
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