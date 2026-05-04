By Bill Hooper at Recreation Ground, Redruth
RFU JASON LEONARD UNDER 20 COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP
Cornwall 29 Berkshire 35
CORNWALL Under 20s’ run in this season’s Jason Leonard Cup was brought to an end by a very good Berkshire Under 20s side whom it has to be conceded deserved to qualify for the semi-finals were they will next play Hertfordshire for a place in the Twickenham final.
Conditions proved treacherous with heavy showers both prior and during the match making the ball slippery.
Berkshire soon gave onlookers a glimpse of their strength in the forwards, notably the back row of Charlie Burton, Aaron Preston and Olly Marsh, whilst at half-back Louis Roumignac and Will Hibberdeane marshalled their backs.
Cornwall had issues at line-out time which limited their attacking options, however they opened the scoring with a penalty from in front of the posts by Oli Roberts.
Berkshire stormed back, taking the lead with a well-worked try by wing Ethan Bassett, converted by Hibberdeane.
Further pressure from the visitors on the half-hour mark saw Roumignac dart in from close range under the sticks, and Hibberdeane was on the money with the extras.
Cornwall needed a score and duly delivered following another good run from Newquay Hornets’ Barney Lewis set up field position which saw Wadebridge Camels Dan Kent driven over with Roberts adding the conversion to leave it at the break 14-10 to Berkshire.
Playing down the slope, Berkshire again started the half strongly when Liam Thomas burrowed over for a converted try for a crucial first score of the half.
The mountain became even steeper when Ollie Ireland scored to put the visitors more than two scores ahead.
Into the final quarter, Cornwall needed a break, it came when Lewis put club-mate Bracken Headland away. The winger was denied by some foul play which led to the awarding of a penalty-try and saw the influential Hibberdeane yellow carded.
Cornwall tore back at Berkshire, a big hit dislodged the ball allowing Headland this time to finish off a flowing move to raise hopes.
The chaos suited Cornwall and shook the visitors, but the momentum was stopped dead when Cornwall played out of their 22 and gifted a pass to Bassett who ran in his second try.
Hibberdean’s conversion kissed both uprights before going over to rub salt into the wound.
Jake Walker’s try for Cornwall converted by Tom Tanswell left Cornwall six points adrift at the final whistle.
CORNWALL Under 20s: Barney Lewis; Bracken Headland (both Newquay Hornets), Marley Johns, Robbie Paul (both Redruth), Oli Roberts (Camborne); Oscar Marr (Penzance & Newlyn), Alfie Brooksbank (Camborne); Rosko Troughton (Helston), Ted Hocking (Penzance & Newlyn), Callum Johns (Launceston); Dan Kent (Wadebridge Camels), Ed Boaden (Helston); Oli Wells, Joel Pryor, Fin Robinson (all Redruth). Replacements: Leo Armstrong-Lever (Helston), Archie Beetles (Wadebridge Camels), Riley Raikes, Dan Bennett (both St. Austell), Jack Jenkin (Helston), Jake Walker (Camborne), Tom Tanswell (Penryn), Sam Blake (Truro).
Tries: Kent, penalty try, Headland, Walker; Convs: Roberts, Tanswell; Pens: Roberts.
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