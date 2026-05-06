CORNWALL skipper Paul Smith said his side were ‘far superior in all three disciplines’ as they kept their hopes alive of qualification from Group Four of the NCCA Trophy with a three-wicket victory over Wales at Wadebridge on Bank Holiday Monday.
The Duchy were hammered by nine wickets at Dorset eight days earlier having been dismissed for just 179, but a brilliant bowling performance led by seamers Ben Ellis, Will MacVicar and Ryan Tonkin ensured they were chasing just 107.
Smith, who returned to the side alongside pro Will MacVicar, opener Billy Taylor and debutant Harry Phillips, lost the toss in front of a good-sized crowd at Egloshayle Park, but saw his bowlers impress.
Callington seamer Ben Ellis (2-23) struck twice early, dismissing the dangerous Cameron Hemp for just a single, caught by MacVicar at mid-on, before a superb inswinger accounted for left-hander Mathew Ryan for a fifth ball duck.
Sami Khan was looking in fine form, but having raced to 29 he was bowled by Tonkin in his first over (39-3).
Penzance’s Sammy King was in at four having made 91 on debut a day earlier against champions Dorset, and he and Cian Davies (13) put on 21 before he came down the wicket to Cornwall pro Chris Dent’s left-arm spin and was stumped by Alex Bone.
Tonkin soon castled Zac Williams and did likewise to dismiss skipper Rhodri Lewis (79-6).
King needed support but also struggled to score freely against Cornwall’s disciplined attack who saw Tonkin send down 10 overs off the bat for fine figures of 3-28. Dent kept things tight with 1-10 off his six.
Redruth off-spinner Ellis Whiteford was introduced for the 29th over and a sharp turning delivery bowled Alex Russell.
With Tonkin’s spell over, MacVicar (2-31) was brought back on, and struck in his second over as Ollie Sherwood edged to Dent at slip.
Wales gave a debut to Penzance’s ex-Cornwall seamer Tom Dinnis, who came in at 10, but with with nearly 20 overs left they needed King to keep going.
But having reached 31 from 64 deliveries, he was superbly held by Billy Taylor at backward-point off Whiteford (2-10).
The end came shortly after as last man Matthew Marriott edged MacVicar (2-31) to Dent at slip.
Having seen their run-rate taken a battering at Dorset, Cornwall knew they not only needed to win, but do so in good time, and despite a late collapse, managed to do so.
Openers Billy Taylor and Tom Orpe put on 29 before Taylor was bowled by Dinnis for 17 off the inside edge in the fifth over.
Orpe (9) was trapped lbw by Lewis’ left-arm spin in the next over, before Dent and Harry Phillips’ partnership of 46 won the match.
Dent made 26 off as many balls, eventually falling to a catch by King off leg-spinner Russell, who then bowled new man Alex Bone for six.
Phillips (18) was run-out by a combination of King and wicket-keeper Khan (92-5) and Wales had a sniff, particularly as Lewis then trapped MacVicar lbw with 13 still required.
Skipper Paul Smith and Ellis May added 11 in 15 balls, but still Wales refused to lie down as Smith was adjudged lbw off Russell with two required.
However, May (5no) and Whiteford (2no) held their nerve to get the job done with 22 overs to spare.
Reflecting on the victory, Smith said: “Monday was a fantastic win and a superb way to right the wrongs of the week prior. We were far superior in all three disciplines.
“The bowlers were exceptional and didn’t let Wales off the hook, were relentless with their lines and lengths, and were backed up by a good fielding display.
“We were a little bit twitchy in the chase, but importantly we did it with more than 20 overs remaining to correct our net run-rate from the Dorset game.
“We have got ourselves right back amongst it, and hopefully a win on Sunday against Oxfordshire at St Just can put us in driving seat.”
With just four games in the group, Cornwall realistically must their win their next two.
Smith concluded: “Unfortunately I miss this weekend due to family commitments, but MacVicar will take the reins which he did a few times last year.
“The lads are in capable hands and with a similar side, hopefully we can put in another good performance and get over the line before we go to Buckinghamshire next weekend (May 17).”
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