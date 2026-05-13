THE Cornwall RFU have announced their men’s squad for Saturday’s friendly with the Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park and the upcoming Bill Beaumont County Championship campaign.
Unsurprisingly, the 46 names included are predominantly made up of players from Camborne and Redruth with representation too from Regional One South West sides St Austell and Launceston, plus Penzance and Newlyn and clubs from out of the county.
The selectors have announced an expanded squad which will be captained by former Fiji international Sam Matavesi who led Camborne to the National League Two crown last month, and will provide the selectors and coaching team led by Graham Dawe with some real headaches in the coming days.
The squad is as follows: Forwards (Camborne unless stated): Kye Beasley, Ben Watson, Dec Prowse (Penzance & Newlyn), Tom Cowan-Dickie (Redruth), Sam Rodman, Archie Rolls, Jack Andrew, Ethan Pearce-Cowley (Bridgnorth), Pete Harris (St Austell), Ben Priddey, Pat Walton (Barnes), Ben Hancock (Launceston), Adam Hughes, Jordan Nicholls, Edd Pascoe (Redruth), Mawgan Osborne (Redruth), Jamie Prisk (Camborne), Mark Vian (St Austell), Charlie Tummon (Launceston), Hector Bright (St Austell), Luke Hattam (Redruth), Sam Matavesi (capt), Jago Sheppard, Shaun Buzza, Herbie Stupple.
Backs (Camborne unless stated): CJ Boyce, Sam Bray (Redruth), George Hillson (Launceston), Joseph Cummins (Redruth), Rory O’Kane, Dean Wills (Redruth), Connor Gilbert, Will Hennessy, Sam James (Redruth), Josh Matavesi, Duncan Tout (Tonbridge Juddians), Noah Clifford (Redruth), Alex Ducker, Harry Larkins, Max Bodilly (London Welsh), Lewis Thomas (Redruth), Kyle Moyle, Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Matt Bonds (Redruth).
Cornwall take on a Exeter Chiefs XV at Sandy Park this Saturday (1.30pm) before the serious stuff gets underway in Division One of the the Bill Beaumont County Championship with two games scheduled for the rest of May.
Holders Kent - winners for the last three years - are the visitors to Camborne next Saturday (2pm) before the Black and Gold are on their travels to the same opponents a week later at Charlton Park (2pm).
The winner on aggregate will then take on Lancashire or Yorkshire in the final at Twickenham.
Chiefs’ director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “These games against Cornwall offer us a fantastic opportunity to use some of our squad and young, developing players in a really competitive fixture.
“Cornwall always travel well and bring lots of support with them. They’re a hugely important team in our region, both in terms of the support they gain from the local rugby community, but also due to the fantastic work the clubs in Cornwall are doing to provide opportunities for young men to play sport and rugby, in particular.
“We really do like the fact we can support them in their programme as they build towards the County Championship.”
Tickets are Saturday’s friendly are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for U18s.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.