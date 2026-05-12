TRURO City have announced that Robin Karkeek has become the club’s new chief executive officer.
The club’s board of directors and ownership group, which is made up of consortia based in Canada and the United States, see this change as a landmark moment for the club in driving forward its ambitions - both on and off the pitch.
Robin brings over 40 years of business experience spanning multiple high-impact sectors and a track record of delivering results at every opportunity.
He comes with a rare breadth of insight within commercial, strategic and public-sector operations that will now be brought to the table for the benefit of Truro City.
No stranger to the club, Robin has served as a consultant since June 2025. He was instrumental in orchestrating the delivery of ground improvements 12 months ago, which saw an increase of both covered seating and standing facilities, all delivered in record time.
This transformative project signalled the club's unwavering intent to build infrastructure worthy of its football ambitions, by providing supporters, partners and the wider community with a first class venue.
In his new role as CEO, Robin will take control of the club's wider business operations, working in close partnership with director of football Alex Black and other key stakeholders to drive success on the field.
His primary focus will be on building a club that is financially strong, operationally excellent and consistently competitive in achieving its short and long term goals.
He will also lead strategic engagement with Cornwall Council and other key partners on a range of collaborative development initiatives in and around the Truro City Stadium.
A wealth of experience working across both the private and public sector industries, Robin is in a unique position to unlock opportunities and forge the kinds of partnerships that will make a real and lasting difference to the club’s future.
Robin’s vision, which is shared by the club’s board and ownership group, includes the continuation of creating a facility and a club that serves not just the footballing ambitions of Truro City, but the broader social, economic and cultural aspirations of Cornwall as a whole.
“I am honoured to take on this role at such an exciting time for Truro City,” the club’s new CEO Robin Karkeek said.
“Momentum is building around the club and that’s thanks to the excellent foundations laid by Eric Perez over the last two-and-a-half years.
“With the players, the staff, the partners and most importantly the fans, we are going to make this club a force to be reckoned with going forward.”
Meanwhile Truro’s former chairman and CEO Eric Perez, added: “It has been the greatest privilege of my career to lead this incredible football club.
“Truro City is a very special place with passionate supporters, along with a community that truly cares, so I hand the baton to Robin with immense confidence.
“He has the experience, the drive, and the vision to take this club to extraordinary new heights. I will be cheering Truro City every step of the way.”
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