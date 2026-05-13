CORNWALL Over 60s recorded their first win of the season with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over their Somerset counterparts at Chard on Tuesday afternoon.
Last year’s finalists were beaten by Gloucestershire on matchday one and knew they needed to bounce back, and did so with a superb performance in the field.
The home side were going okay at 45-1 but once the second wicket fell their innings never really recovered any momentum as they were dismissed for 167.
Andrew Myers bowled unchanged with the new ball for 3-24 from his nine overs, while opening partner Paul Clements came back on at the death and mopped up the tail for 4-41.
The in-form Damian Cummins was out for 10, but half-centuries from skipper Hugh Rogers (77 off 79) and Adrian Warne (53no) guided the Duchy to a comfortable success in Division One South West.
The seconds and thirds were also in action on Tuesday, but both were well beaten.
Wales were the opponents for the seconds at Grampound Road in Division Two with Cornwall conceding 250-5 from their 45 overs, despite opening bowlers Michael Rodwell (1-30) and Martin Orpe (2-38) and Jonny Smeaden (0-41) keeping things tight.
The home reply never really got going as although several batsmen made starts, a lack of impetus from the outset meant they were 178 all out with 13 balls to spare.
Kevin Gibbard made a quickfire 46 after Darren Williams (39) and Trevor Dingle (25) made some early order runs.
The thirds made the long trip to Oxfordshire and although Nigel Dennis continued his superb start to the summer, with 112 not out from 141 balls, they only mustered 179-3 from their 45-over allocation at Kingston Bagpuize.
The home side eased home for the loss of just two wickets inside 38 overs with Lee Roberts and Dave Moses the wicket-takers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.