By Bill Hooper at Polson Bridge
GILL BURNS CUP DIVISION TWO
Cornwall Women 86 Berkshire Women 0
CORNWALL Women laid down a marker with a 14-try demolition of a young, valiant Berkshire team who did not let their heads drop.
Launceston’s Abbie Smith, playing on her home pitch was the star of the show with five tries and plenty of tigerish tackling.
Perhaps the most pleasing aspect of the match for the coaches was conceding no points, while those coming off the bench ensured there was no dip in intensity nor attacking intent.
It had to be Smith who both opened and closed the try-scoring, her first came after five minutes as she cut a great angle to the line from a Tori Crutchley pass, who then added the first of her eight conversions.
The pace and provision of the hosts was evident when skipper Amy Bunt finished off a fine move with Smith and Alex Hutchings involved.
Despite losing Caitlin Milliken to a yellow card, the forwards wanted their say. The ever-willing Kim Upcott took a quick tap near the line, powering forward before being brought down only for fellow prop Libbie Cole to finish the job.
The Cornish back-row were industrious, with Hutchings, Rosie Ninnis and the impressive Elizabeth Langton getting through the hard work.
The bonus-point try was a thing of beauty, a break out from the Cornish 22 by Bunt saw her feed Hannah Mills who, with 60 metres to go, completely bamboozled the Berkshire cover to dot down.
Further tries from Upcott, Faith Rowe and Rachel Hicks saw the Duchy lead 43-0 at half-time.
Mindful of Devon’s win against Berkshire 50-0 the previous week, Cornwall knew thy had to press on.
A couple of early tries from Smith kept the momentum going, before Smith and Mills put Rowe away for her second try.
Cornwall began to empty the bench with forwards Jessie Humber, Rhiannon Thomas, Zeta Penrose and Jessica Varker all coming on.
Jenna Arnold gave the pack a third try to celebrate before Rowe completed her hat-trick of tries and Smith rounded off the scoring with her final brace of scores.
Speaking after the match Abby Smith was quick to pay tribute to her team mates. “I couldn’t have scored those tries without them, they did the hard work to put me in with a chance, we are very much a family and we all work for each other.”
Cornwall’s head coach Jo Holden was delighted with her side’s performance. “I am really pleased, we kept going and put in a full 80 minutes, never letting up. They stuck to the gameplan and gave everything. I was pleased that the whole squad got game time and that the consistency did not drop off.”
The win puts Cornwall in charge of the group ahead of Sunday’s Tamar Cup fixture against Devon Women at North Tawton (2.30pm).
CORNWALL WOMEN (Launceston unless stated): Amy Bunt (Ivybridge, capt); Rachel Hicks, Abigail Smith, Tori Crutchley (Truro), Hannah Mills (Ivybridge); Faith Rowe (Truro), Amy Warman; Libbie Cole, Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott; Megan Arnold, Caitlin Milliken (Camborne); Alex Hutchings, Elizabeth Langton (Ivybridge), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn). Replacements: Jessica Swales (Truro), Jessica Varker (Helston), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Rhiannon Thomas, Jessie Humber (Ivybridge), Evie Groves (Truro), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Sophia Bishop (Camborne).
Tries: Smith (5), Bunt, Cole, Mills, Upcott, Rowe (3), Hicks, J Arnold; Convs: Crutchley (8); Pens: N/A.
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