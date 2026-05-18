CORNWALL showed they are ready for the battle ahead in this year’s Bill Beaumont Cup despite falling to a thrilling 36-33 defeat against Exeter Chiefs XV in a pulsating warm-up clash.
With Kent visiting Camborne on Saturday (2.30pm) for the opening Championship fixture, Graham Dawe’s side produced an encouraging display full of attacking quality, physicality and resilience against a sharp Chiefs side.
The hosts struck inside the opening minute when Nic Allison broke clear before releasing Nick Lilley to sprint in from halfway, before Allison himself got in on the scoring act for the Chiefs.
A powerful driving maul nearly brought an immediate response before the visitors eventually hit back through No.8 Shaun Buzza, who crashed over after a series of close-range carries. Joseph Cummins converted to reduce the deficit to 10-7.
Cornwall then produced one of the moments of the match to edge ahead. Full-back Harry Larkins burst through midfield before former Chief, Max Bodilly, stepped brilliantly inside the home defence to score beneath the posts. Cummins converted for a 14-10 lead.
However, it was the Chiefs who regained the lead just before the break when centre Ollie Batson found a way over.
On the resumption, the Chiefs came out strongly and regained control through Lewis Pearson’s converted try.
Cornwall, though, refused to fade and continued to test the Chiefs defence. Winger Jack Stratton finished sharply in the corner before Larkins capped another flowing attack with a superb try to put Cornwall back in front at 26-22.
The nip-and-tuck nature of the contest continued as the Chiefs found another gear in the closing stages as Batson and replacement Joshua Golden-Clarke combined for two late tries.
The visitors still had time for a final response as prop Archie Rolls powered over in stoppage time, Dean Wills converting to leave just three points between the sides at the final whistle.
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