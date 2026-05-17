TRIBUTES have been paid to former Torpoint Athletic and Plymouth Parkway favourite Darren Wills, who has died from a rare form of dementia at the age of 54.
Darren was highly regarded as a former player, captain and assistant manager at Torpoint as well as a player and later follower of Parkway from the sidelines.
He also made appearances for a number of other clubs in Cornwall including Falmouth Town, Saltash United, Launceston and Millbrook.
Seven years ago Darren was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and he had to give up his work as a plasterer for Plymouth City Council and Plymouth Community Homes.
Torpoint AFC said in a statement: “Torpoint AFC are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former player, captain and assistant manager Darren Wills following a long battle with frontotemporal dementia.
“Darren was a hugely respected and ever-present figure within the local football community prior to his diagnosis, and we were always delighted to welcome him and his father, Rob, back to The Mill whenever we could.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Darren’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
Torpoint manager Dean Cardew said on social media: “So sad to find out the news about my mate Willsy passing. He was taken from us a long time ago to this awful illness, but it still hurts.
“I’ll cherish all the amazing memories we had together. There are so many that I’ll be forever grateful for. Rest easy mate.”
Also on social media, Parkway said: “Plymouth Parkway are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player and supporter, Darren Wills.
“During the early years of Plymouth Parkway, it was clear Darren possessed a real talent for the game. A commanding centre-back, Darren was admired not only for his footballing ability, but for the person he was away from the pitch.”
Vice chairman Gez Baggott wrote: “Wonderful man and an extremely talented footballer. One of the nicest young men I ever met, and I always knew he would go on to play at a higher level.”
Former team-mate Mark Damerell said: “Such a great player for Torpoint. I had great times with Willsy, especially for Shakespeare United in 2000 when we won the lot.
“He loved his football; condolences to his family, RIP Darren.”
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