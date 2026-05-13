ST BLAZEY boss Dan Hart has signalled his intent to create a squad capable of a big improvement in the Western League Premier Division next season with two captures from Mousehole.
The Seagulls have asked for voluntary relegation from Southern League Division One South down to the South West Peninsula League Premier West due to increased travel costs, and Hart has wasted no time in bolstering his squad as they aim to build on last year’s 15th-placed finish.
Versatile Jack Calver – skipper at Trungle Parc for the last four seasons – and from nearby Looe is equally at home in the middle of defence, in midfield or at left-back, arrives at Blaise Park upon the completion of his contract, as will Newquay’s Tallan Mitchell whose exploits in both producing and taking chances had made him one of Mousehole’s most valuable players.
Hart, who arrived at Blaise Park back in March having left Buckland Athletic last summer, looks set to bring in several faces in the coming weeks with an eye on pushing on.
Reflecting on the additions, Hart said: “It’s important for the ambitions we have that we get a handle on recruitment ahead of next season as soon as possible.
“Tallan is certainly someone I’ve been trying to recruit at previous clubs for the last few seasons. I believe his talent and attacking flair can boost any team, particularly at this level and Southern League level, and even higher, so I’m over the moon we’ve been able to attract him to St Blazey. I think that’s a real coup for us and a great sign that players are willing to forbode potentially bigger contracts and compensation for their time and efforts for the right environment to be a part of.
“I’m sure he’ll give the supporters a lot of solid performances this season that will get them off their seat, and make them want to come down to Blaise Park and away from home to see him play.
“As for Jack, he’s had several seasons at Mousehole where he’s been captain and a leader of a really successful group.
“Jack’s someone that I played with for a season at St Austell and I know what he can bring to a team, he’s got a fantastic left foot and provides balance to our squad which wasn’t there when I arrived.
“I’m really happy to have him on board, just after the season has finished, so that we can keep putting together the jigsaw puzzles of a team that is capable of real improvement this season.
“It’s all about improving what we’ve come into and asking ourselves can we make the group stronger, can we give it more structure and one that we can we add additional quality to the squad as we move towards pre-season.”
One of those pre-season games will be on Monday, July 13 when SWPL Premier West side Launceston - who Hart managed until the summer of 2022 - are the visitors to Blaise Park.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.