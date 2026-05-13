“Tallan is certainly someone I’ve been trying to recruit at previous clubs for the last few seasons. I believe his talent and attacking flair can boost any team, particularly at this level and Southern League level, and even higher, so I’m over the moon we’ve been able to attract him to St Blazey. I think that’s a real coup for us and a great sign that players are willing to forbode potentially bigger contracts and compensation for their time and efforts for the right environment to be a part of.