Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, May 16
AFTER the first week was rained off, champions St Blazey started the season properly with a 24-run victory at Bude last weekend and welcome Werrington Seconds to the Philip Varcoe Sports Ground.
An unbeaten half century from Olly Mitchell got Blazey up to 130-8 having been 113-5 before their heavily spin-pronged attack restricted the Seasiders to 206-8.
Blazey are without batsmen Josh Carne and Dan Kendall with Lewis Todd and Brandon Chapman drafted in, while Werrington make two alterations from the side that were beaten by seven wickets by Lanhydrock.
Opening batsman and wicketkeeper Ed Walters is replaced by Marley May, while batting all-rounder George Rickard returns from the first team with seamer Jordan Duke going the other way.
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon, Lewis Todd, Henro Bouwer, Matt Bray, Paul Carne (wkt), Olly Mitchell, Nithin Gowda, Angus Harley, Andrew Thomas, Riley Carne, Brandon Chapman.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Marley May, Paul Miller, Ian Searle, Tom Lyle, George Rickard, Zander Zambuni, Dan Jenkin, Lee Houghton (wkt), Jason Seldon, Sam Smeeth, Freddie Ward.
BOTH promoted sides – Menheniot-Looe and Tintagel – secured fine wins last weekend and again face tough opposition.
Menheniot chased down 215 at Callington Seconds thanks to skipper Steve Kidd’s 105, while Knights captain Matt Jolliffe made a fine 117 as Tintagel knocked off 281 to beat relegated St Austell Seconds by three wickets.
Menheniot have another tough task as they go to one of the promotion favourites in Lanhydrock and have a couple of changes.
Batsmen Luke Ripley and Peter Swinford replace Reuben Crawford and Ross Ripley, while bowler Brian Caddy and wicketkeeper Stuart Adams come in for Robert Cowley and Justin Kidd respectively.
Lanhydrock make just one change as the unavailable Josh Taylor makes way for Jacca Cavendish.
LANHYDROCK: Amir Khan, Mike Horne, Luke Buckland, Sam Remedios, Christian James, Ben Attfield, Jacca Cavendish, Simon Benney (wkt), Jamie Eldridge (capt), Jacob Eldridge, Ruben Turner.
MENHENIOT-LOOE: Luke Ripley, Peter Nance, Lachie Embleton, Steve Kidd (capt), Tom Harris, Peter Swinford, Sam Jordan, Alex Caddy, Stuart Adams (wkt), Mike Maiden, Brian Caddy.
TINTAGEL have two changes for their derby date with Wadebridge Seconds at Butts Field.
Matt Jolliffe will take the gloves as well as captain and open the batting as chairman Sam Abbott is missing, to be replaced by batsman Ben Jarram.
With Harry Daly on holiday, promising youngster Freddie Knowles gets a game.
Wadebridge should be in the mix for the title and again look extremely strong.
Spin-bowling all-rounder Alek Gill is missing but have a like-for-like replacement in former first team captain Charlie Ellis, while the rest of the side is unchanged.
TINTAGEL: Leo Agacy, Matt Jolliffe (capt, wkt), Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley, Jonny Centini, Adrian Pooley, Ben Jarram, Gyles Reynolds, Jack Minehan, Owen Barnes, Freddie Knowles.
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: Tom McLachlan, Sam Richards, Ryan Pooley, Jamie Beare, Paul Menhenick (capt), Ross McLachlan, Charlie Ellis, Tom Wilson (wkt), Lucas Stewart, Ollie Bate, Steve Gunner.
BUDE head to St Austell Seconds knowing they missed a golden opportunity last week and are missing several for the clash at Wheal Eliza.
Batsman Dylan Grinker is away while brothers Richard and Harry Dymond are playing football.
In come Derek Piper, Jack Miles and Chris Carter.
St Austell failed to defend 280 at Tintagel, but will be tough to beat at Wheal Eliza.
Skipper Tom Rosevear has just one change as Qasim Jamal replaces fellow seamer Spencer Bist.
ST AUSTELL SECONDS: Archie Connolly, Steve Raven, David Munn, Jack Mallet, James Carter, Tom Mallet (wkt), Ryan Bennetts, Qasim Jamal, Henry Johnson, Tom Rosevear (capt), Hayden Coad.
BUDE: Warren Rumble (capt, wkt), Wayne Adams, Matt Whitefield, Charlie Hoban, Matt Williams, Andrew De Rosa, Derek Piper, Jack Miles, David Sillifant, Matthew Mansbridge, Chris Carter.
HOLSWORTHY had a tough outing at Wadebridge Seconds and will hope to bounce back against visiting Callington Seconds at Stanhope Park.
All-rounder Aiden Gerry and the hard-hitting Sam Stacey are missing, as is Matt Shepherd who remains out with work.
Lewis Chidley replaces Dan Lucas off the back of nine wickets last weekend in two games, while Wayne Pomeroy and Guy Beagley comes into the 11.
With the first team at full-strength and injuries easing, Callington name a near first choice 11 although Nick Parker and Jim Shorten are both out.
James Brenton is back and takes Parker’s spot, while Zak Newton-Jenkins is back in the seconds after making his Premier League debut.
Seamers Ryan Hodge and Spencer Whatley are fit to bowl after recent injury problems, while Charlie Coates is rewarded for his scintillating 87 off 27 balls at Gorran for the thirds in Division Four East.
HOLSWORTHY: Jack Greening, Dan Smith, Brendan Harris, Rory Piper, Bilal Darber, Ryan Walter (capt, wkt), Wayne Pomeroy, Rob Mitchell, Lewis Chidley, Guy Beagley, Graham Wild.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Toby Beresford-Power, James Brenton, Blake Tancock (wkt), Peter Tancock, Richard Brown (capt), Charlie Coates, Ollie Bennett, Blaze Eigenmann, Zak Newton-Jenkins, Ryan Hodge, Spencer Whatley.
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