ST AUSTELL’S hopes of regaining the Hawkey Cup started with a comfortable 42-run success over County One side Newquay at Wheal Eliza in Group D on Tuesday night.
The Premier League outfit chose to bat and were in a spot of bother at 49-3 with Dan Jarman, Rowen Taplin and Sri Lankan pro Nadeera Balasooriya out cheaply with Jack Howarth (2-36) taking the big wicket of Balasooriya who skied a catch to Adam Jenkin at point.
However surviving opener Alex Bone was joined by Gian Longo who proceeded to belt the bowling to all parts as they put on a stand of 125.
Longo struck seven fours and two sixes in his 66 off 43 balls before being bowled by Robert Burton, while county wicketkeeper Bone provided the anchor, ending unbeaten on 69 from 52 deliveries.
Connor Cooke joined Bone to finish the innings with 12 not out at a strike-rate of 200 as they closed on 203-4.
Needing over 10 an over, Newquay - who were missing key man Adam Cocking - needed a blistering start and sent out Australian overseas Tom Owen.
While he creamed plenty of boundaries, at the other end the visitors failed to score freely as when number three Adam Jenkin was out for five with the score at 65, Owen was 51 not out.
Gangul Ravina was run-out for four by Cooke and when Owen was stumped by Bone off Balasooriya for 57 from just 37 balls (11 fours), it was all but game over.
However, to Newquay’s credit they kept battling away and ended on 161-6.
Howarth boosted his reputation with a rapid 65 not out from just 30 balls, smoking five fours and as many sixes.
Pick of the home attack was Balasooriya with 2-25 from his four, while Matt Lloyd’s three overs cost just 11.
St Austell head to neighbours St Blazey on Wednesday night knowing a win will set up a home quarter-final.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.