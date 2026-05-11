Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East to Seven East round-up – May 9
ST NEOT won a high-scoring thriller at Werrington Thirds on Saturday.
Toby Haley made 104 and with David Eldridge (49) and Chris Simpson (52) also in fine form, they reached 255-6.
The hosts were in trouble at 117-7, but needed 13 off the final five balls before Dan Warring was finally out for a brilliant 104.
David Brice took 4-43 from his nine overs with Simpson (3-48) and Jack Brice (1-21) also key.
Relegated Callington Thirds won by four wickets at Gorran thanks to a brutal 87 from Charlie Coates.
Chasing 155, he smoked nine fours and eight sixes in his 27-ball stay before falling with 28 still required.
That equation became 27 with four wickets in-hand, however Josh Lancashire (31no) and Bradley Agar (10no) held their nerve.
Earlier, Dan Skews (3-36) and Rhys Hodge (3-22) shared six wickets.
An understrength Tideford lost by 37 runs at Newquay Seconds.
Dan Robotham claimed 6-23 as the hosts were dismissed for just 145, but nobody bar Anton Luiten (31) got going as they were shot out for 108.
Liskeard failed to see off St Stephen at Lux Park.
They restricted the clay country outfit to 180 - Andrew Cobb and Sam Rogers sharing four wickets, but came up 21 short in the chase despite 63 from opener Andrew Ware.
Alfie Wilson struck his first senior century as Lanhydrock Seconds thrashed Newquay Thirds.
He batted through for 119 not out in a hefty total of 281-2 which also saw contributions from Jamie Taylor (44), Mark Trudgeon (24) and a brutal 65 not out from Nathanael James.
Brian Barnicoat then took 4-44 as Newquay were all out for 190, opening bowlers David Harland (3-39) and James (2-55) sharing five.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds also came down and thrashed Luckett Seconds by 152 runs having posted 232-7, 74 of which came from Hugh Rogers.
Dave Crawford (4-35) and Stuart Nye (4-4) then shared eight wickets.
Pencarrow restricted Launceston Seconds to 177-7 with Jack Carter and Simon Clay taking two apiece, but were held to 141-6 in response despite starts from Carter (31), Kevin Sherratt (32) and Clay (43).
Saltash Seconds hope to get out of Division Six and eased to victory over St Austell Fourths by eight wickets.
The visitors mustered just 144-9 with Andy Dore (3-31), Nirosh George (2-32) and Callum Isles-Wright (2-31) bowling miserly spells, before the chase was dominated by opener Ryan Bailey’s 73 not out.
Jack Kent struck a huge 152 on a remarkable day at St Neot where the hosts just edged out their St Neot counterparts.
He and Malcolm Copplestone (32) added 132 for the opening wicket in a stand of 132 before Emma Barnes’ 9-62 restricted them to 255-9.
Petherwin replied with 240-3.
In Division Seven, Boconnoc Seconds won by 52 runs at Menheniot-Looe Thirds having posted 172-9, while new side Luckett Thirds were dismissed for just 22 at home to Roche Thirds who won by eight wickets.
Saltash Thirds got their first win since forming over the winter in a high-scoring clash at Lanhydrock on Sunday.
Ben Lindsay led the way with 77 not out in their 225-5 before the hosts replied with 207-9.
Opener Dan Chapman made 113 from 104 balls, but everybody else struggled.
Elliott Maggs took 4-38 from five overs, while Mickey Martin (2-37) gave little away.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.