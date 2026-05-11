ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, May 9
AFTER the frustration of the opening weekend with the weather, the 2026 ECB Cornwall Premier League season provided plenty of drama in the second round of fixtures.
The shock of the day came at St Clare as champions Penzance were comfortably beaten by an inspired St Just.
The Cape Road outfit only survived last summer due to a head-to-head record with Truro, but after winning the toss scrambled their way up to 226-9 from their 50 overs, helped by being given 12 runs for a slow over-rate.
Scott Harvey (33) and Chamikara Edirisinghe (30) laid the foundations, but it was 51 from Phil Nicholas and Joe Gore’s unbeaten 28 that got them to a match-winning score.
It was then the Ben Stevens (3-10 off 10) show with the new ball as the hosts slipped to 43-5 before Gareth May’s brilliant one-handed caught and bowled dismissed Basil Akram for 36 (83-7).
Josh Croom made a fine 52 from number eight and both Jonny Ludlam (21) and Tom Dinnis (24) got starts, however it wasn’t enough.
Promoted Camborne secured emphatic 141-run victory over visiting Helston.
Australian opener Josh Fontana led the way with 101, as he and Dan Stephens (59) put on 115 for the first wicket.
Helston came roaring back to restrict the dismiss the hosts for 218 with Australian seamer Jayden Mitchell taking 5-29, but that was more enough as left-arm spinner Craig Johnson took the new ball and bowled right through for figures of 5-27 from his 10 overs. Stephens then took up the mantle for 3-17.
St Austell who produced one of the great comebacks in recent times.
Chasing just 106, much-fancied Wadebridge were seemingly cruising to victory with opener Charlie McLachlan flying along on 41 with 44 required and nine wickets in-hand.
However, McLachlan was bowled by Andrew Libby before new Sri Lankan overseas Nadeera Balasooriya took 5-34 from his 10 overs.
Fellow spinners Gary Bone and Libby gave away nothing, before seamer Adam Snowdon returned at the end for a brace.
Gianluca Longo took the final wicket as he had Matt Lawrence caught by fellow South African Rowen Taplin.
Earlier, the Saints reached 56-2 with Curtis Dalby (26) and Balasooriya (17) going well.
However, James Turpin (3-27) had Balasooriya caught behind for 17, and they soon slipped to 70-6 and eventually 105 all-out.
Opening bowlers Callum Wilson (2-25) and Ryan Jackson (3-30) shared five wickets.
Redruth and Grampound Road both suffered heavy home defeats.
Callington racked up 272-6 from their 50 overs against the Reds, Somerset’s Fin Hill making a rapid 68, while there were also half-centuries for Liam Lindsay (55) and Joe White (51no). Spinners Ravi Karunarathna (2-56) and Tom Fox-Dean (2-52) both took braces.
The home reply never really got started despite several getting in, as they eventually were dismissed for 171, nobody making more than opener Alex Lean’s 33. Former Gloucestershire skipper Chris Dent took 5-34 with his left-arm spin.
Redruth were without captain Liam Norwell for their home clash with Werrington.
The visitors amassed 243-9 with Mark Gribble’s 71 the best, although young seamer Harley Stevens was a bright spark with 3-22 from six overs.
In reply, the hosts were going okay at 81-2 with Ellis Whiteford (22) and brother Toby (40) at the wicket, but they then collapsed spectacularly to be dismissed for 133.
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