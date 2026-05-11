By Stephen Lees
IT’S not often that Division Five East takes centre stage in the Cornwall Cricket League, but Gunnislake batsman Dan Pethick produced the highest score innings in the club’s history – 225 – in their 266-run win at Bugle on Saturday.
On a bright sunny day, but with rain still possibly forecast, the hosts won the toss and asked Gunnislake to bat. Sam Graber and Pethick opened for Gunnislake, facing the bowling of Sam Couchman and Martin Hutchings. Both batsmen looked in good form, but Graber pushed a catch into the covers when a ball from Couchman held up. Ross Potter also fell quickly, to leave Gunnislake on 46-2. But this merely set the scene for what was to follow as Paul Hollow came to the crease.
Hollow played with a straight bat and class, stroking the ball around the outfield, but soon settled into a role as a foil for Pethick. Hollow hit numerous fours, but as the field spread a familiar pattern emerged. A single driven to long-off to get Pethick on strike, followed by some brutal hitting.
Pethick made good use of the short leg-side boundary but was also strong between extra-cover and long-off. Sixes were the order of the day as the spectators were dispatched to look for a series of balls in neighbouring grounds. Pethick’s first fifty was quite circumspect, but as he passed his previous highest score the run-rate accelerated. 50 after 14 overs became 100 at 20 and the landmark double century was reached a mere nine overs later.
The end came soon after when Pethick attempted to pull for six, got a top edge and skied the ball for Bugle keeper Paul Gribble to take the catch. The whole Bugle team sportingly shook hands with Pethick as he returned to the pavilion and a standing ovation. The final tally was 26 sixes, twelve fours and four lost balls. A record score for Gunnislake and a record partnership of 281.
Meanwhile the supporting act, Paul Hollow went past his previous career high of 73 to a well-crafted chanceless century. The rest of the Gunnislake team seemed carefree on an end of term outing. None made double figures as Bugle plugged away taking late wickets. But the damage had been done as Gunnislake ended on 391-8. Nathan Toms was the pick of the bowlers with 3-48, while Martin Hutchings and Rob Nichollshad two apiece.
The Bugle reply started with some purpose, despite a seemingly forlorn and far away target.
The run-rate set off at a respectable eight an over as the home side made good use of the short leg-side boundary.
But wickets fell regularly with Gunnislake captain Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah getting good movement to claim 4-54. A defiant 47 from Bugle captain Grant Kennett was brought to an end when Hollow took an excellent catch running backwards in the covers off the bowling of Danny Davies. Bugle were in trouble at 74 for 4. Davies (4-32) then ripped through the tail with a further three wickets. Nigel Couchman, batting with a severely bruised hand fell to another stunning catch as Pethick leapt high to his right, to complete a near-perfect performance.
Robin Nicholls was last man out as Bugle slumped to 125 all-out.
One man made the difference in the match and produced a fantastic performance that will linger long in the memories of those who were privileged to watch the occasion.
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