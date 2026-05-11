On a bright sunny day, but with rain still possibly forecast, the hosts won the toss and asked Gunnislake to bat. Sam Graber and Pethick opened for Gunnislake, facing the bowling of Sam Couchman and Martin Hutchings. Both batsmen looked in good form, but Graber pushed a catch into the covers when a ball from Couchman held up. Ross Potter also fell quickly, to leave Gunnislake on 46-2. But this merely set the scene for what was to follow as Paul Hollow came to the crease.