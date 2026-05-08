Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview – Saturday, May 9
CHAMPIONS St Blazey eased to 73-1 at home to Callington Seconds last weekend before the rain set in - and their batsmen will look forward to going up to another high-scoring ground in Bude.
The Seasiders themselves were going well at 59-1 at Holsworthy with skipper Warren Rumble 23 not out, and both sides are close to full-strength.
Bude give a debut to left-hander Dylan Grinker who played several games for Lanhydrock in County Division One back in 2022, and he is set to open the batting with Rumble likely to slide down to his favoured three position.
South African Henro Bouwer made an exciting start to life at Blazey last weekend with an unbeaten 40 from just 20 balls, and if he gets in at Crooklets, then watch out.
They also are at full-strength with opening batsman Matt Bennetts not yet to feature this term.
BUDE: Wayne Adams, Dylan Grinker, Warren Rumble (capt, wkt), Matt Whitefield, Charlie Hoban, Richard Dymond, Andrew De Rosa, David Sillifant, Matt Williams, Harry Dymond, Matthew Mansbridge.
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon, Paul Carne (wkt), Henro Bouwer, Matt Bray, Dan Kendall, Josh Carne, Riley Carne, Andrew Thomas, Nithin Gowda, Olly Mitchell, Angus Harley.
Wadebridge Seconds along with Lanhydrock and their St Austell counterparts are the three promotion favourites, and they host Holsworthy at Egloshayle Park.
The Swans saw off higher-league Roche in the Hawkey Cup in midweek and with a power-packed batting line-up and varied attack, look like they could be tough to beat, particularly as the Devonians are once again missing Matt Shepherd due to work. Wicketkeeper Chris Pomeroy is also absent once more as captain Ryan Walter names the same 11.
WADEBRIDGE: Tom McLachlan, Sam Richards, Ryan Pooley, Paul Menhenick (capt), Jamie Beare, Ross McLachlan, Alek Gill, Tom Wilson, Lucas Stewart, Ollie Bate, Steve Gunner.
HOLSWORTHY: Jack Greening, Aiden Gerry, Brendan Harris, Rory Piper, Ryan Walter (capt, wkt), Sam Stacey, Bilal Darber, Dan Smith, Rob Mitchell, Dan Lucas, Graham Wild.
Lanhydrock head up to Werrington Seconds hoping the weather will play ball.
Having reached 65-1 against Tintagel on Saturday, the rain once again won on Wednesday night in the Hawkey Cup fixture between the two.
Skipper Jamie Eldridge has the luxury of saying same again, while Werrington have mixed news on the team front. Opener Rob May is nursing an injury, while all-rounder George Rickard has gone up to the firsts. However, left-armer Jordan Duke should add some potency to a decent looking attack, while batsman Lee Houghton comes into the middle-order.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Ian Searle, Ed Walters (wkt), Paul Miller, Tom Lyle, Zander Zambuni, Lee Houghton, Darren Webber, Dan Jenkin, Jordan Duke, Jason Seldon (capt), Sam Smeeth.
LANHYDROCK: Amir Khan, Mike Horne, Luke Buckland, Sam Remedios, Ben Attfield, Christian James, Josh Taylor, Jamie Eldridge (capt), Simon Benney (wkt), Jacob Eldridge, Ruben Turner.
With Moores Park out of action due to the town’s MayFest celebrations, Callington Seconds have switched their local derby with Menheniot-Looe to Gunnislake.
Like last week – Cally are without a number of players for various reasons, but still name a strong team which sees the return of opening batsman Nick Parker and wicketkeeper Blake Tancock. However, James Brenton is missing and Zak Newton-Jenkins has been given a first team debut. Spencer Whatley is still not fit to bowl and doesn’t play.
Menheniot make the short trip without influential opening batsman Luke Ripley, while gloveman Josh Geary and batsman Peter Swinford also drop out.
Justin Kidd takes over behind the stumps, while Ross Ripley and Reuben Crawford come in.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Toby Beresford-Power, Nick Parker, Blake Tancock, Peter Tancock, Rich Brown (capt), James Moon, Ollie Bennett, Blaze Eigenmann, Jim Shorten, Ryan Hodge, Harvey Poad.
MENHENIOT-LOOE: Sam Jordan, Peter Nance, Lachlan Embleton, Steve Kidd (capt), Reuben Crawford, Tom Harris, Ross Ripley, Alex Caddy, Mike Maiden, Justin Kidd (wkt), Robert Cowley.
Tintagel’s small Butts Field ground usually ensures a tough day for the bowlers and their first match back in the third-tier on home soil sees them entertained relegated St Austell Seconds.
A rare unchanged side for the Knights gives them a decent chance, but the Saints’ strength in-depth could be key.
Ryan Bennetts comes in for fellow batsman Dan Jarman who is in the first XI, while opening bowler Spencer Bist is available and starts in place of Qasim Jamal.
TINTAGEL: Matt Jolliffe (capt), Leo Agacy, Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley, Sam Abbott (wkt), Jonny Centini, Adrian Pooley, Gyles Reynolds, Jack Minehan, Owen Barnes, Harry Daly.
ST AUSTELL: Steve Raven, Archie Connolly, David Munn, Jack Mallett, Ryan Bennetts, James Carter, Tom Mallett (wkt), Henry Johnson, Tom Rosevear (capt), Spencer Bist, Hayden Coad.
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