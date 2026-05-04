Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up – Saturday, May 2
PERRANPORTH are the early pacesetters following a real case of after the lord mayor’s show with the weather.
All five games across the county saw play in the opening day, but with rain sweeping in within a couple of hours, attention soon turned to the second round of fixtures.
Perranporth made the long trip to the far west of the county to Paul and picked up four wickets as the hosts reached 73-4 in the 23rd over.
Travis Woolston led the way with 2-16 from his six overs as he dismissed Ross Williams and key man Ben Brooks.
Casvelyn James made 21 on debut, while new South African overseas player Pieter Gildenhuys was stumped for 16 before they departing to JJ Webber and Tyler Murrell respectively. Club legend Andrew Snell was 10 not out.
Two of the promotion favourites met at Hayle who reached 55-2 from 12 overs against relegated Truro.
Openers Steve Richards and Aizaz Ahmed went cheaply to Freddie Bose and Reece Le Masurier respectively, with key men Dan Lello (19no) and Tom Sharp (15no) still going.
Promoted sides Stithians and Luckett showed good signs with the ball.
Stithians welcomed 2024 champions Beacon and had their neighbours 72-3 after openers Ben and Sam James had put on 67 before both fell to debutant Shane Tangye. Mark Rowe dismissed Darren Proctor before they left the field.
Luckett won the toss at Newquay in their first game in the division since 2012.
Opening bowlers James Wilkinson and skipper Andrew Hoskin kept things relatively tight, the latter dismissing former captain Joe Crane for 13 as the hosts reached 35-1 after 8.3 overs with Tommy Rodda not out on 13.
Falmouth had eased to 46-1 against visiting Roche with Hayden Ayres (26no) and Adrian Noott (13no) going well. Archie Green earlier dismissed Harry Philpott for a duck.
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