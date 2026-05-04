MENHENIOT-LOOE Seconds and their Lanhydrock counterparts are both hoping their stays in Division Five East will be a swift one following relegation, and both got off to encouraging starts on Saturday before the weather kicked in.
Menheniot visited Gunnislake and were 94-4 after 18 overs as skipper Marc Wright (36) and Reuben Crawford (20) both got starts.
However, the home side’s four-man attack all got reward with Paul Hollow’s four overs costing just 11.
Lanhydrock headed up to Chapel Field to take on promoted Luckett Seconds who saw Gareth Clements send down five overs for just a single as well as dismiss the dangerous Jamie Taylor for 12.
Alfie Wilson (20no) and skipper Mark Trudgeon were unbeaten with the Bodmin side 51-1 after 14 overs.
Pencarrow welcomed Holsworthy Seconds who amassed 81-2 from 14.2 overs, however wickets from Eddie Thomson and Jake Boyling gave the Arrows a bowling point.
Saltash Seconds and their St Neot counterparts both snared an extra point from away games.
The Ashes made the long trip to promoted Tintagel Seconds and reached 71 from 20 overs with Gary Turner (21) and Duncan Nobes (25no) both going well, while Stephen Rowe’s three wickets kept Werrington Fourths in check as they were 82-3 from 26 overs against St Neot Seconds in Division Six.
Cricket returned to Stoke Climsland after nearly 30 years as Luckett Thirds’ first-ever game saw them host Menheniot-Looe Thirds.
However, it was the visitors who were in command as Luckett’s youngsters slipped to 57-8. Chris James took three wickets.
Boconnoc Seconds reduced their Tideford counterparts to 60-4, while Lanhydrock Thirds were motoring along at 104-1 from 19 overs at Launceston Thirds.
Another new side to the league, Saltash Thirds, found the going tough against visiting Foxhole at Liskeard’s Lux Park.
The Ashes were 47-9 from 23 overs, the best being nine from Chris Marsh.
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