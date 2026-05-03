THE ECB Cornwall Premier League season got off to a typically wet start on Saturday with none of the five matches reaching a conclusion.
Driving rain came up from the west and by mid afternoon all games were abandoned despite all starting.
The most play was at St Just who had reached 69-2 from 25 overs against promoted Camborne.
Sri Lankan overseas Dinuka Dilshan had debutant opener Scott Harvey caught behind for a single before the father and son duo of Neil and Logan Curnow dug in.
Logan got to 17 before being caught by Alfie Macdonald off Scott Kellow, while Neil was 41 not out from 88 balls when he and Ellis May (5no) walked off never to return.
Champions Penzance managed just 2.1 overs from their long trip up to Callington, the hosts reaching 11-0, while last year’s runners-up Wadebridge did at least earn a bonus-point at home to Redruth.
Former Gloucestershire and Warwickshire paceman Liam Norwell made his Reds debut as skipper and sent down six overs for 18 as the much-fancied hosts reached 52-1 after 11.5 overs.
Although Charlie McLachlan was bowled by New Zealander Jamie Veall who was on debut for just a single, Australian Lachlan Crump was 30 not out with Matt Rowe unbeaten on 11.
Just one over was possible at Helston where home skipper Dan Jenkin struck Adam Snowdon to the boundary three times in reaching 12-0, but both the Blues and St Austell will hope for better luck on Saturday.
Werrington were a fourth side to secure a bonus-point after taking three early wickets against visiting Grampound Road.
The Roadies lost openers Harry Phillips and Tom Orpe early to Dan Barnard and Sam Hockin, and had reached 44-3 from 13 overs with Harry Gregory out for 22 in Ben Smeeth’s first over.
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